Chronicle logo

Breaking News: Fire burns north of Pateros off Highway 97

Schools reassess discipline policies

Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal


Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal

By Dee Camp

As of Tuesday, October 2, 2018

﻿

OMAK - Area school districts are reassessing their policies to comply with new state rules on student discipline.

In mid-August, the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction announced new student discipline rules, which were formally adopted July 30...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS