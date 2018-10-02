Sunrise RVs opens service center Shop will be used for pre-service, warranties

OMAK — Whether its winterizing or just routine maintenance on your RV, the recently opened Sunrise RVs service center is ready to lend a helping hand.

The 60-by-80-foot shop, adjacent to the RV lot at 1004 Koala Drive, opened late last month and is already keeping busy.

General Sales Manager Tyrel Swezey said the shop is booked several weeks out.

“We take care of all of our own, internal detailing, cleaning, general maintenance of our travel trailers that we sell,” Swezey said. “Then we do a PDI – pre-delivery inspection - to make sure that before the customer takes it camping, everything’s 100 percent operational.”

“That’s what happens here,” he said. “We also do service and warranty work.”

Warranty work includes popular RV brands such as Lance and Keystone, as well as aftermarket sales and independent service contracts.

The shop features three large work bays where technicians perform repairs and upgrades.

Serviceman Chad Booker recently attended the Keystone RV factory in Indiana and is becoming a certified technician.

Matt Evar serves as a certified master technician.

Future plans call for large signs and the expansion of a retail space for camping gear and accessories - selling everything from hot dog roasting utensils to hoses and plumbing supplies and portable barbecue pits.

Appointments can be made by calling 509-826-4678 or online at www.sunriservs.com.