Chronicle logo

Breaking News: Fire burns north of Pateros off Highway 97

Torres Molina charged in Superior Court

Suspect jailed; bail set at $15,000


By Katie Teachout

As of Tuesday, October 2, 2018

﻿

OKANOGAN — Jesus Torres Molina, arrested in Tonasket Saturday, Sept. 22 following a traffic stop by Officer John Cruz, has been charged in Okanogan County Superior Court with second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm following conviction in Okanogan County of a felony offense of theft of a motor vehicle....

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS