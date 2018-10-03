Structures destroyed in Elmer City fire

ELMER CITY – A fire fanned by high winds swept through town Tuesday evening, destroying several structures.

Coulee Dam Community Church offered assistance to those displaced by the blaze. Red Cross volunteers also were on standby, said Okanogan County Emergency Management.

Fire crews were being released as of about 9 p.m., although units were on the scene throughout the night.

Electricity was cut to Elmer City Tuesday evening, although power stayed off longer north of Nespelem toward Owhi Lake, Nespelem Valley Electric Cooperative reported.

Power lines were down in several locations.

No injuries were reported.

Highway 155 was closed temporarily, but reopened Tuesday night.