Update: Four homes destroyed in Elmer City blaze

ELMER CITY – A fire fanned by high winds swept through town Tuesday evening, destroying four homes.

The fire began in the Grandview Village Mobile Home Park just outside the city limits. Four mobile homes were destroyed and two were damaged, said Maurice Goodall, Okanogan County emergency manager.

No injuries were reported.

The park is owned by the Colville Confederated Tribes.

Colville Tribal Police Department is investigating the cause, said Goodall. High winds roared through the area before and during the blaze.

Coulee Dam Community Church offered assistance to those displaced by the blaze. Red Cross volunteers stood by, but were not called to service, Goodall said.

He said the fire burned on the south side of Elmer City and west of Highway 155 between the highway and the Columbia River. The fire spotted about 200 feet from the mobile home park and burned about 15 acres of brush.

Crews from Elmer City, Colville Confederated Tribes, U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, Mount Tolman Fire Center, Coulee Dam, Grand Coulee, Electric City and Douglas County responded. Fire crews were being released as of about 9 p.m., although units were on the scene throughout the night.

Electricity was cut to Elmer City Tuesday evening, although power stayed off longer north of Nespelem toward Owhi Lake, Nespelem Valley Electric Cooperative reported. Crews worked until 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to restore power to the area, and northwest to the Dutch Anderson Road area near Omak.

Power lines were down in several locations and some remained down as of Wednesday morning. Goodall advised people to use caution around downed lines.

Highway 155 was closed temporarily, but reopened Tuesday night.