Soccer: Cascade thumps Omak, 12-0

Photo by Amber Hedington
Jennifer Valdez (9) of Brewster chases a loose ball during the Bears junior varsity match against Pateros on Oct. 4. Also pictured for Brewster are Giselle Camacho (15) and Aliyha Guzman (20) and for Pateros are Ruby Mota (11), Nayeli Hernandez (16) and Alondra Hernandez (1).
LEAVENWORTH – Cascade showed why it’s leading the Caribou Trail League at 4-0 when it thumped Omak, 12-0, on Saturday in soccer.
“The ladies played hard against a top team,” Omak coach Chris Werner said...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment