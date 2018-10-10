Border crossings topic of Republic meeting

REPUBLIC – The public is invited to a town hall meeting Friday, Oct. 19, to discuss the reduction of port hours at Danville and Metaline Falls border crossings.

Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rogers will be in attendance along with Custom and Border Protection officers, and citizens are asked to express their concerns regarding the local impact in order to re-evaluate this decision.

The meeting is from 5-6:30 p.m. in the Republic School Elementary School gymnasium, 30306 E. Highway 20.