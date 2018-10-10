College funding and admissions workshop planned

OMAK – A college funding and admissions workshop Thursday, Oct. 11 at WorkSource will address challenges for those navigating the process of applying to Wenatchee Valley College, as well as provide information on different funding options. The hands-on workshop will explain how financial aid works and explain the process to get started such as vouchers, placement tests and admissions applications. WorkSource offers vocational scholarships for those who qualify. The workshop goes from 10 a.m. to noon. Register for the workshop at WorkSourceWA.com.

For more information, call 509-826-7310.

WorkSource is located at 126 S. Main in Omak.