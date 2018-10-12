Volleyball: Bears with cancer lauded for their battle

Photo by Amber Hedington
Brewster and Bridgeport raised $537.94 on Cancer Awareness Night on Tuesday on the Bears court.
BREWSTER – Brewster took care of business on Cancer Awareness Night, dispatching Bridgeport 25-7, 25-5 and 25-10 in a league volleyball match Oct. 9....
