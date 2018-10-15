Comancheros crown Dejong, DeVon

TONASKET — The Tonasket Comancheros crowned Trinity Dejong queen and Alizae DeVon princess during its year-end banquet and coronation Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Tonasket Eagles.

Dejong, 19, a second-time queen for the organization, said she’s looking forward to representing the community at rodeos and various civic functions.

“I ran for Miss Tonasket back in 2016 and was crowned then. I also was Miss Okanogan County Junior Rodeo Queen in 2013,” she said during the banquet. “I decided that I should probably get back into the groove if I want to run for a state title eventually.

“Representing Tonasket for a second time means the world to me,” she said. “A big thank you (goes) to my family and especially my mother for being so supportive, and also thank you Tonasket Comancheros.”

Dejong said she enjoys barrel racing at ProWest rodeos.

“I’m back here to represent Tonasket and show them that I’m going to be amazing at this,” she said.

DeVon, 13, of Oroville, said she’s looking forward to the opportunity to inspire future queen and princess candidates.

“I want to be the 2019 Tonasket Rodeo princess because I want to teach people about the rodeo and inspire other girls to try out for Tonasket rodeo princess or queen,” she said. “I chose training horses for my (speech) topic because I always wanted to train a horse. I recently bought a yearling, so I get to train her.”

“I’m so excited to start my year with Alizae and see how much she grows,” Dejong said. “She has the personality that I had when I first started queening and seeing her sprout and become something big is what I look forward to most.”

Dejong and DeVon will succeed outgoing queen and princess Madyson Clark and Madison Miller.

The event also included the club’s year-end awards.

Midway Building Supply was awarded business of the year; Rob Inlow volunteer of the year; Tonasket Eagles organization of the year and Bert Beeman member of the year.

“He’s (Beeman) been involved for … we don’t want to say how many years,” master of ceremony Al Parson said. The rodeo has “grown because of him; succeeded because of him and has won awards because of this man.”

A dessert auction brought in around $2,340.