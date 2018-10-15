Chronicle logo

Tonasket gets new police officer

Jose Perez repeats the oath of office to Chief Darin Odegaard in front of Tonasket Mayor Dennis Brown and city council members Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Photo by Katie Teachout
Jose Perez repeats the oath of office to Chief Darin Odegaard in front of Tonasket Mayor Dennis Brown and city council members Tuesday, Oct. 9.

By Katie Teachout

As of Monday, October 15, 2018

﻿

TONASKET – Jose Perez was sworn in and began to serve as Tonasket’s newest police officer Oct. 3....

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS