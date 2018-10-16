Chronicle logo

African entertainers plan two shows

Cirque Zuma Zuma will perform in Winthrop and Omak.

Submitted photo
Cirque Zuma Zuma will perform in Winthrop and Omak.

The Chronicle

As of Tuesday, October 16, 2018

﻿

OMAK – Cirque Zuma Zuma, a dance and acrobatics group, will perform this weekend in the Methow Valley and Omak.

The group was a finalist on the “America’s Got Talent” show in 2011...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS