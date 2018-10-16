Chronicle logo

Football: Bell swings from Tonasket back to Oroville

Brady Moriarty of Liberty Bell rips through a hole against West Seattle on Oct. 13 at home.

Photo by Al Camp
By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, October 16, 2018

photo

Photo by Brock Hires

Ethan Smith (24) of Tonasket runs past Oroville’s Brayden Thompson (72) during Battle for the Bell on Oct. 12. At left is Tonasket's Hunter Thomas (5).

TONASKET – The Battle for the Bell swung to Oroville, 32-22, in a Central Washington 2B League football game Friday.

“It was a good win for the Hornets,” Oroville coach Brad Scott said...

