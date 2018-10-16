Chronicle logo

Parks agency sets winter schedule

Bridgeport State Park is among those remaining open all winter.

The Chronicle
Bridgeport State Park is among those remaining open all winter.

The Chronicle

As of Tuesday, October 16, 2018

﻿

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission today announced its 2018-2019 winter schedule, with more than 100 parks remaining open for camping or day-use activities.

Area parks include:

-Alta Lake – Campground, watercraft launch and day use areas close Oct...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS