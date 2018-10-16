Letters to the Editor: Oct. 17, 2018

BRAD SKIFF/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
Cast a vote for Salley Bull
This election gives us a chance to complete the positive changes we made two years ago in our Board of County Commissioners. Before that, the three commissioners repeatedly issued decisions that ignored law and common sense. They didn’t take the time to learn what the issues were...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment