WDFW seeks members for Wolf Advisory Group

OLYMPIA – WDFW is seeking candidates to serve on the citizen committee advising the department on handling of wolf recovery and management.

The Wolf Advisory Group, formed in 2013 with nine members, has grown to 18 members. Members represent interests of environmentalists, hunters and livestock ranchers, with the increase in size intended to better reflect the diversity of opinions on wolf management.

There is currently one vacancy for the next three years, 2019-2021.

The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Nov. 30. Applications and nominations can be emailed to Donny.martorello@dfw.wa.gov or sent to Martorello at WDFW, PO Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504-3200.

New members should be available for meetings beginning as early as February 2019. The group holds at least four two-day meetings per year, with most taking place in Spokane, Ellensburg, Issaquah and Olympia. Reimbursement for travel expenses is available.

Applications and nominations must include the following items:

The applicant's name, address, telephone number and email address; people or groups making nominations must also submit their own names and contact information; the candidates relevant experience, organizational affiliations, and reasons why they would be an effective advisory group member; familarity with Washington's Wolf Conservation and Management Plan ad current wolf recovery status and management issues; and experience in collaborating with people who have different values.

For more information, visit http://wdfw.wa.gov/about/advisory/wag. WDFW's wolf conservation and management website is at http://wdfw.wa.gov/conservation/gray_wolf/.