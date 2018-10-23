Career Fair EXPO draws 82 vendors

OKANOGAN — Students from all over Okanogan County explored career and education opportunities at the 2018 Okanogan County High School Career Connections EXPO, held Oct. 17 at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds.

About 650 students from 10 schools, including Republic and Curlew, explored booths set up by 82 vendors in this first-time event hosted by WorkSource Okanogan, Career Connect WA and the North Central Educational Service District.

“This event was inspired by a shared interest in creating a career-focused event for high school students that was inclusive for all students’ interests and potential pathways,” said WorkSource Okanogan’s Career Connected Learning/Apprenticeship Coordinator Marcus Alden.

Alden helped coordinate the event, along with NCESD Special Education Transition Specialist Ande Chapman and Kristi O’Neill, WorkSource Okanogan’s Community Engagement Coordinator.

“This is very impressive, and I know it’s fun for the kids,” said Tonasket High School Career Counselor Kristi Hutchins, on site with 108 students from THS. “WorkSource and the NCESD have put in a tremendous amount of time. This is so streamlined, and we didn’t have to do the work, and it’s at a time of year when we are so busy. It is vastly appreciated, and I love to see the kids actually engaged in conversations with the vendors.”

Traditionally, high schools have coordinated events like this individually. This is the first year an event has served several local school districts in one setting.

“We wanted to reduce the financial burden for each school and expand the career opportunities for the students in a stream-lined process in one setting,” said Alden.

“Our goal was to expand our kids’ awareness of the vast array of career and post-secondary education opportunities that will be available to them once they exit high school,” said O’Neill. “We want to make sure that every kid who graduates from our schools is fully aware of the amazing career opportunities that exist within Okanogan County as well as throughout the state.”

The following is a look at just a few of the vendors present.

Bustling businesses answer kids’ queries

Along with local businesses, the event attracted vendors from out of the area.

Microsoft TechSpark Manager Lisa Karstetter spoke with students in general about jobs at Microsoft. She said she encourages kids to go through the TE ALS programs in the schools, where Microsoft engineers teach high school courses over the computer. “There aren’t enough computer sciences education majors coming out of schools and colleges, so that’s why Microsoft teaches the courses,” said Karstetter, adding Winthrop, Pateros, Tonasket and Oroville schools have the program.

Karstetter was joined in the booth by Data Center Technician Lead Schonn Ambrose, who does a lot of hiring at the Microsoft data centers.

“To get an entry level job at a data center, 90 percent of it is attitude and work ethic, and the other 10 percent is computer skills,” said Ambrose. “I can teach them the computer skills they need, but I can’t teach them work ethic.”

Local businesses at the expo included Lifeline Ambulance.

“We partner with WorkSource, so I go to a lot of their job fairs both here in Okanogan County and in Wenatchee,” said Yvonne Kennedy, who spoke with students about a 12-week EMT program. “Admission to the class is not a guarantee for employment, but we do look to hire out of our class,” said Kennedy. “It’s great for kids who aren’t sure what they’re into or in college. Twelve weeks and they are career-ready. And there’s a lot of room for advancement in the fields.”

Kennedy said Lifeline offers a paramedic scholarship program to their EMTs.

“It’s about a two-year program, where they are in school for a year and then working the second year,” said Kennedy, adding she was very happy to see such a great turnout of people at the career EXPO.

Bo Phillipy, Administrator at Regency Omak’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, spoke with students about a six-week CNA program, with tuition paid for by Regency.

“I am paying for it (students’ tuition) out of my pocket. It costs about $6,000, and there’s no obligation to work for me,” said Phillipy. “I just want to get people out in the field. CNAs are in high demand.”

Phillipy said the program includes clinical studies on the floor, with exams including a skills test. He called the six-week program, shorter than most, “intensive.”

“You know if you want to be a CNA when you come out of that class,” said Phillipy.

Classes are held at Harmony House in Brewster, but Phillipy hopes to offer classes soon in both locations.

“We like to have 10 to 15 students in each class, and we are shooting for doing three to four classes per year. Once we have both running, we are looking at getting 40 to 60 CNAs trained per year,” said Phillipy, adding they also partner with WVCN nursing programs.

Phillipy said CNAs start out at $13.25 per hour, and can earn up to $19 per hour.

“We credit ourselves with great retention,” said Phillipy. “We have employees who have been with us 25 and 30 years.”

“Regency has fantastic benefits, including health insurance and rotating vacations,” said Jennifer Coffey, who works for Regency Omak in admissions and marketing. “There are a lot of opportunities. Come see us.”

Twisp musician and filmmaker Terry Hunt hosted a booth for his company, Mountain Sound Digital Media, displaying several cameras including a drone and a Go Pro.



Hunt received his Remote Pilot Certificate for flying drones from the FAA.

Hunt said he went to school for music, not filmmaking.

“If you really want to get into it, you just have to be self-motivated,” said Hunt, adding, “Sometimes I get pretty good pay and sometimes I do it just because I love it.”

His most recent feature film is a documentary and narrative film called “Haiku.”

“I like to make one feature film every two years,” said Hunt. “Eventually one is going to catch on.”

Hunt said his films didn’t include any computer graphics, but that was a good career to get into.

“Those guys make a lot of money,” said Hunt. “If I was a kid, that’s what I would be doing.”

Hunt said living in a rural setting wasn’t an issue in securing work.

“With the internet, you can make a good living at just about anything.”

Hunt said he was traveling to Seattle the next day to work on a music video with Laura Love about the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI), which was opening a new housing unit of 100-square-foot houses for the homeless.



“Laura has a video called ‘I Still Believe,’ about going as low as you can go and getting up and out of it,” said Hunt. “LIHI hired Laura to do a concert, and invited all the low income tenants to enjoy the concert for free. “Has anyone done a film on you? You’re heroes.’ That’s why I’m in this. I want to do positive things.”

Other films include a documentary on Methow Valley School District’s “Classroom in Bloom,” along with a documentary film about a World War II veteran living at Jamie’s Place, an assisted living facility in Winthrop.

Hunt’s documentaries can be viewed at https://methowtv.com.

Oroville librarian Heather Burnell manned a booth for North Central Regional Library, along with NCRL Stem Tech Buffy Jackson.

“There are a lot of variety of jobs available at the library,” said Burnell. “We brought our STEM toys, so kids will know we don’t just do books, but science technology and community events also.”

Jackson travels to different libraries in the county.

“She does the really fun stuff,” Burnell said with a smile. “Anything the kids are interested in, there’s a variety of jobs within the library system. It doesn’t just include the traditional job of putting books away. And libraries are growing.”

A sample of positions with NCRL are delivery driver, graphics assistant, senior graphics designer, bookmobile librarian, IT project coordinator, accounting technician, STEM outreach technician, teen services manager, acquisition specialist and payroll and benefits manager.

Tribes offer information and assistance

Colville Confederated Tribes had booths for tribal members, including one to help with career planning, financial aid and applying for scholarships, hosted by Higher Education Career Counselor Mike Joseph.

Manning a booth for CCT Vocational Rehabilitation, which serves tribal members with disabilities including physical, mental health or learning disorders were counselors Conita Desautel and Angie Herman.

Desautel said she works with people ages 16 and up, referred to her by schools.

“I do a creative plan with them to fit their needs to help them gain the skills to transition into the field they want to go into, whether they need independent living skills or job shadowing or to tour colleges and trade centers,” said Desautel. She can work with any tribal member living within a 25-mile radius of the reservation. “I can help them either attain a job or maintain employment with their disability.”

The CCT Vocational Rehabilitation office is located on Benton Street in Omak, next to the Indian Health Services Clinic.

Herman works for the office in Nespelem and travels to Keller and Inchelium.

Trades represented from near and far

Josh Bessette, Apprenticeship and Training Coordinator with the Bureau of Reclamation, had a booth at the expo along with Shannon Gibson, employed as a hydro electrician at Grand Coulee Dam. Gibson performs maintenance on the generators and dam systems.

Bessette said they were getting ready to “kick off a whole new class of each craft,” including electricians, hydro-mechanics, hydro power plant operators and power systems control craftsmen (PSCCs).

“They are mostly four-year programs. We hire licensed operators and train them on the brand-new Coulee system,” said Bessette, adding the program to become a licensed operator is about 18 months long. “It’s competency-based and prior experience counts, as you are switching high-power gear,” said Bessette. “The rest of the programs are entry-level.”

“It’s a very diverse work source at Grand Coulee Dam, with the trades and administrative positions,” said Gibson.

“We offer really good wages and good benefits. It’s a good gig,” said Bessette. “We have internships where students can work part time while going to school, and can be appointed a permanent, full-time position upon graduation.”

“Some of our administrative staff moved up to those critical positions through the internship program, including the engineers,” added Gibson. “We have a very unique system. The scope and scale of both the water and generation systems is in the top 10 in the world. So to have an engineer who can competently work in the field is invaluable, especially someone who has worked their way up through the field on site.”

Representatives from Washington Tractor and the John Deere dealership in Walla Walla presented information on a two-year Associates in Applied Arts and Sciences degree program offered to high school students to prepare them for work as a repair technician.

“We like to get students in their senior year and get them to work for 90 days to see if they like it. If it’s a good fit, we can sponsor them and pay a portion of their tuition,” said Delbert Olson, who helped get the program started 20 years ago along with Del Wilde from the Colfax John Deere dealership.

Olson pointed out that with Washington Tractor stores all across the state, including one in Okanogan, graduates of the program had a variety of living environments to work in.

“With our 12 locations we try to have a minimum of one technician per store, preferably two, and there aren’t that many students out there to choose from,” said Olson.

Students can go from an entry level pay, to up to $30 per hour as a master technician. “We have a two to five-year program for them, depending on how motivated they are,” said Olson. “With the two-year program, they go in earning $14 per hour and at the end of the two years can earn $16 per hour, and they can go up from there. But that’s a pretty good head start.”

Traveling to the EXPO from Spokane was George Moore, Outreach Coordinator with the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Shipbuilders, Blacksmiths, Forgers and Helpers Local No. 242.

“The last three or four years, we’ve been trying to get more women in our workforce, and we are finding they make some of the best welders,” said Moore. “I don’t know if it’s because they pay more attention to detail or have better eye-hand coordination. It’s been a big push the last few years.”

The only requirement to get into a four-year apprenticeship program is to be at least 18 years of age and to have a high school diploma or GED.

“The apprenticeship program is set up to teach you everything you need to know while you make money,” said Moore. “We start you at $27.02 per hour straight out of high school, plus benefits. And raises every six months. By the time you graduate, you’re earning over $30 per hour.”



Speaking to students visiting his booth, Moore said, “I gotta be honest with you. There are a lot of trade programs out there. So shop around and find something you like.”

Colleges big and small represented

Academic institutions at the EXPO included Charter College out of East Wenatchee. They offer a 10-month program to become a medical assistant.

“It’s a growing field because there is such a shortage of nurses,” said Campus President David Barshes. In three years, the East Wenatchee campus has already graduated 100 students.

Barshes said Charter College partners with Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster and Tonasket’s Confluence Health, who host students for their five-week capstone project, where students “apply all the knowledge they learned in class, like an apprenticeship.”

Barshes said he appreciated being invited to the career EXPO. “It’s a great opportunity to have a presence here.”

Manning a booth to discuss hands-on, high-demand certificates and degrees available through Wenatchee Valley College were Automotive Technology Instructor Tom Doherty and Machining Instructor Micky Jennings.

In demand are electronics, machining and welding, with positions attainable after a one-year certificate or two-year degree.

Jennings used a CNC (computer numeric controlled) machine, a miniature of the full-size one on campus, to demonstrate machining.

“So many people are removed from it, other than seeing the finished project, that having a machine like this is awesome to show students how things are made and what machining is,” said Jennings.

Agriculture workers offered alternatives

Lisa Rosales and Lupe Sanchez hosted a booth for O.I.C. of Washington providing information on the National Farmworker Jobs Program.

“We provide employment and training services for people in agriculture,” said Rosales. “The O.I.C. holds the national farmworker grant. We provide tuition assistance. First year students get a $1,000 scholarship and book assistance. For last year’s students we were able to provide a little more, and then help them with job placement outside of the agricultural field.”

Rosales said they also help with paid internships.

To qualify, people must be eligible to work in the United States, be low-income and work in agriculture or be a dependent of an agriculture worker.

Services include job referral and placements, career counseling, on the job training, education assessments, literacy programs, career planning, vocational training and work experience.

“We also work on soft skills such as punctuality and attendance,” said Sanchez. “That is a big demand of employers.”

The closest regional office is located in East Wenatchee, but Rosales said they could meet students at WorkSource in Omak or in area schools.



Military plants seeds

One of several booths featuring opportunities in the military was a Coast Guard booth manned by recruiter Jacop Aping. He spoke with students about travel opportunities in the Coast Guard, along with training benefits.

“There’s an integrated network of different things you get to do, depending on what job you pick when you go in,” said Aping. In his

case, work ranged from being heavily involved in law enforcement in the Caribbean to performing ice rescues in Wisconsin.

“It’s a pretty unique opportunity,” said Aping. “If it’s education you want, I got my education paid for by the government. School is covered, plus you earn a paycheck so you can focus on your education.”

The Post 9/11 GI Bill also provides a monthly housing allowance.

“The biggest advice I can give students is shop around,” said Aping. “See what all the different paths are.”

First impressions stick

In addition to meeting business, military and college representatives, students worked with volunteers from local businesses on practice interviews, resume reviews, sharing plans and goals and making good first impressions.

Tammy Stillwaugh, general manager at JC Penney in Omak, said she was asked by O’Neill to come and talk to students about the 10 steps to getting a job.

Stillwaugh said JC Penney in Omak usually had two to four student employees at any time.

“Some of them are with Running Start, so we try to work with their schedules,” said Stillwaugh. “We have had a lot of students go on to really strong careers, including leadership in the home office in Plano, Texas. We hire so many different talents, including technical, marketing, fashion design and management.”

Stillwaugh said JC Penney also has a college recruitment program, where students can do internships.

Vendors call EXPO a success

“This is a really good opportunity,” said Coast Guard recruiter Jacob Aping. “I had a lot of interaction with people asking a lot of questions.”

“The feedback has been phenomenol,” said O’Neill after the event. “So many people are excited about what they are going to do next year.”

“We will be working on building something better for next year,” said Alden, adding, “NCESD was a crucial partner in the success of this event. Without their involvement and team work, it wouldn’t have turned out as it did.”