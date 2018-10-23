City fined for alleged asbestos, other violations Mayor: ‘Something has to be done’ with police department

TONASKET — The City of Tonasket has been fined $11,000 by the state Department of Labor and Industries’ Division of Occupational Safety and Health for conditions within the Tonasket Police Department.

A list of alleged violations sent to The Chronicle by City Clerk and Treasurer Alice Attwood listed 21 items classified as serious and an additional 66 violations classified as general...