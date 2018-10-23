Communities celebrate Halloween

OMAK — The annual Zombie Fun Run and Halloween Harvest Festival will be Saturday, Oct. 27, in East Side and Civic League parks.

The events help kick off Halloween week. A variety of events will be offered around the region.

Omak Chamber of Commerce is organizing the day’s festivities, starting with a free movie at noon at the Omak Theater, 108 N. Main St. Those attending the movie, “Casper,” are asked to contribute a can of food or cash to the Omak Food Bank.

Fun run registration starts at 2:30 p.m., with the run beginning at 3 p.m. in front of the Omak Stampede Arena, 421 Stampede Drive E. A one-mile run is planned, with a kid-friendly zombie zone.

Goodie bags, fitness stations and obstacles are planned. Prizes will be awarded.

Entry is a can of food for the food bank.

The Halloween Harvest Festival runs from 3:15-5 p.m. and includes children’s craft tables, pumpkin patch, s’mores, children’s carnival and bouncy houses.

A costume contest for adults, children and dogs will be at 4 p.m., with a contest for pre-decorated or carved pumpkins at 4:15 p.m. A pumpkin pie-eating contest rounds out the day at 4:30 p.m.

Other events around the area include:

Brewster

• Gamble Sands will host a Links & Bounds Fall Fun Run & Kids’ Sprint at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at 200 Sands Trail Road. The course will be closed for golf, but open for the run. A registration fee will be charged. Proceeds will benefit the Okanogan Community Homeless Shelter. A lunch, shirt and finisher’s award will be presented to participants.



• A Halloween costume contest is planned at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at the American Legion, 102 Third St.

Trophies and medals will be presented to winners in each age category. A business trick or treat along Main Avenue is planned to follow the costume contest.

• The Brewster Boys & Girls Club will host a Harvest Carnival at 601 West Cliff Ave. Games, treats, a cake walk, crafts and a haunted house are planned. The haunted house is being hosted by the Brewster FFA. Donations for the cake walk are welcome.

Keller

A free haunted trail will run Oct. 29-41 at the Monaghan Ranch, 394 Silver Creek Road.

The event runs from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30, and 5-10 p.m. Oct. 31.

Nespelem

A Halloween trunk or treat event will be run from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 30 and 7:30-9 a.m. Oct. 31 at the Lucy F. Covington Government Center, 21 Colville St.

Community and Colville tribal programs will provide safe trick or treating for youngsters.

Okanogan

• “Twisted Disney Insanetorium,” a haunted house, is planned Oct. 26-27 and 30-31 in the former Valley Care Center building, 520 S. Second Ave.

Okanogan Dawg Stars, the high school’s drama group, is staging the show. Admission will be charged.

Hours are 8-10 p.m. Friday, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, 7-9 p.m. Tuesday and 7-10 p.m. Halloween night.

The show is not recommended for children under age 10 unless they attend a special, silent matinee from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. That performance will not have sound, screaming or strobe lights, organizers said.

The route and theme will be different from last year’s show.

• The Hallelujah Carnival will be from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agriplex, 175 Rodeo Trail.

The free event, hosted by the Cornerstone Christian Fellowship in Omak, offers hot dogs and chili dogs, popcorn, cookies, candy, carnival games, inflatable games and a car show.

• A children’s Halloween party will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Okanogan Eagles, 1820 N. Second Ave.

Games, prizes and treats will be offered at the free event. Donations of snacks are appreciated, organizers said.

Omak

• Omak’s Halloween decorating contest is under way through Oct. 31. Entries were due Oct. 20. Prizes will be given in residential and business categories.

• A trunk or treat event will be from 4:30-7 p.m. in the Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 9 S. Birch St.

Decorated cars with candy and hot dogs will be offered.

A haunted house runs Oct. 26-27 and 30-31 in the former Carquest building, 619 Okoma Drive. Hours are 7-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7-10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus is joining with the Omak Chamber of Commerce for the event. Admission will be charged.

Among the props and sets is the torture chamber from the group’s 2016 production of “The Addams Family.”

Oroville

The chamber of commerce is hosting its annual business trick or treat with costume contest and trunk or treat Oct. 31 in the Akins store parking lot, 1000 23rd Ave.

Participating businesses will have signs in the window for trick or treating from 3-6 p.m. Trick or treating at Akins goes from 4-7 p.m. Winners of the business costume contest will be uploaded to a community album for voting online.

Pateros

The first Taco-toberfest is planned from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, along Lakeshore Drive.

The inaugural event features a city-wide taco cook-off, mariachi band, pinatas, bouncy houses, dancing horses and more.

Taco vendors will battle for a $1,000 grand prize, trophy and bragging rights, organizers said.

A fee is charged to be a taco vendor; each must have a caterer’s license and meet health code.

Beer and wine will be on site.

More information is at www.tacotober.com.

Tonasket

• The Community Cultural Center, 411 S. Western Ave., will host a 21 and older Halloween costume party and fundraiser Friday, Oct. 26, starting at 6 p.m.

Dancing and live music with DJ Smallz are planned. Wine will be available from Esther Bricques Winery and Vineyard, and Oroville’s Pastime Brewery Bar and Grill will sell beer.

Evening events include games, prizes, a silent auction and an auction raffle.

Drama instructor Sarah Kaiser will have a mini costume shop at the entrance.

Artist Luke J. Tornatzky will sell charcoal portraits.

The event is a fundraiser to help bring more events, programs and classes to the Okanogan Valley.

Pre-sale tickets are required and can be ordered by calling 509-486-0365. They will not be available at the door. Food is provided by Hillside Catering.

• A haunted maze will be from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 27 at 31770 Highway 97. The event features a corn maze, chili and hot beverage. A movie is planned.

Twisp

The Twisp Valley Grange will host a Halloween party from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, Oct. 26, at 344 W. Second Ave.

Dancing, a DJ, costume contests, raffle prizes and other events are planned. Admission will be changed.

Proceeds benefit the Okanogan Open Roads Coalition.

Wauconda

A Halloween party is planned at 5 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Wauconda Community Hall, 129 Toroda Creek Road.

The event starts with a potluck, followed at 6 p.m. by dancing and karaoke. Costumes are welcome at the family event.