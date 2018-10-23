Chronicle logo

Cross country: Sun shines on Mountain Lions' teams

The start of the boys' race includes teams from Brewster, Lake Roosevelt and Liberty Bell.

Photo by Al Camp
By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, October 23, 2018

Photo by Al Camp

Liberty Bell’s Annika Tate and Libby Lindsay Worrell strain to finish the girls’ race.

Photo by Al Camp

Liberty Bell's Emerson Worrell leads a trio around a turn. Also pictured are Manson's Connor Torgesen and Brewster's Ricky Garcia.

Photo by Al Camp

Tonasket boys stick together during the league championship. They include (from left) Curtis Willson, Waylon Thomas, Garrett Wilson and Carter Timm.

WINTHROP – Liberty Bell cross country teams, both high school and middle school, shined on a sunny Saturday afternoon at the Central Washington B League Championships at Liberty Bell High School.

Because of a change in the course this year, which helped alleviate congestion near a soccer match competed at the same time as the races, every winner can claim a course record...

