Chronicle logo

Free clinic serves 119 patients

Volunteers setup a free dental clinic earlier this month.

Submitted photo
Volunteers setup a free dental clinic earlier this month.

By Brock Hires

As of Tuesday, October 23, 2018

﻿

OMAK — More than one hundred patients attended a free dental clinic hosted by Caring Hands Worldwide and the Omak Seventh-day Adventist Church October 5 and 7.

According to organizers, 48 patients were served on Friday, Oct...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS