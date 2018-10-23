Soccer: Late goal lifts Lions past Bears, 2-1

Photo by Al Camp
Omak goalkeeper Kacie Vejraska strains for a ball in the box. Also pictured are Omak defenders Layla Stidman (11) and Daniella Garcia (15) along with Okanogan’s Ariana Perez.
WINTHROP – Liberty Bell broke a one-all halftime tie with a goal by Sally Thornton-White at the 65 minute mark in a 2-1 win over Brewster on Saturday.
Megan Voigt, a right side defender, put the Mountain Lions on the board in the first half, becoming the 14th different scorer this season, said Mountain Lions’ coach Lincoln Post...
