VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Indian National Finals Rodeo starts

Ashley Carden/Special to The Chronicle
Joe Carden of Omak bagged this moose Oct. 17 between Inchelium and Keller on the top of Bridge Creek in the Summit Trail area. The rack measured 50 inches wide.
Francis Marchand of Omak and Rocksie Marchand, formerly of Omak now living in Wilbur, will compete at the Indian Nationals Finals Rodeo this week, Oct. 23-27, in Las Vegas, Nev....
