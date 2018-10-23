Chronicle logo

VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Indian National Finals Rodeo starts

Joe Carden of Omak bagged this moose Oct. 17 between Inchelium and Keller on the top of Bridge Creek in the Summit Trail area. The rack measured 50 inches wide.

Ashley Carden/Special to The Chronicle
Joe Carden of Omak bagged this moose Oct. 17 between Inchelium and Keller on the top of Bridge Creek in the Summit Trail area. The rack measured 50 inches wide.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, October 23, 2018

﻿

photo

Angie Chilmonick/Special to The Chronicle

Charles Payne, 16, of Omak receives his black belt Oct. 20 from Sensei Dan Keith, a fifth-degree black belt in Taekwondo.

photo

Brooke Boesel

photo

Jennifer Tollefson Photography

Brooklynn Boesel

photo

Submitted

Samantha McGuckin

photo

Jeff Workman/Special to The Chronicle

Buck Workman of Okanogan got a bull elk on the last day of the season Oct. 7. “It took me 15 years to draw the tag. I hunted eight days and 23 hours out of a nine-day season and finally took this bull. The dog is Koda, a rare Karelian bear dog. Buck’s son, Jeff, and hunting partner Scott Anthony each shot spikes during the muzzleloader season Oct. 6.

Francis Marchand of Omak and Rocksie Marchand, formerly of Omak now living in Wilbur, will compete at the Indian Nationals Finals Rodeo this week, Oct. 23-27, in Las Vegas, Nev....

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS