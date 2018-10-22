Chronicle logo

Woman accused of theft, forgery

Lena Mary Oakes


Lena Mary Oakes

By Dee Camp

As of Monday, October 22, 2018

﻿

OKANOGAN - A Tonasket woman faces 21 criminal charges in Okanogan County after allegedly taking numerous checks from her father and then cashing them.

Lena Mary Oakes, 31, was arrested Oct...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS