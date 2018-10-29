Appeals court affirms conviction

SPOKANE - A state appeals court has affirmed the conviction of an Okanogan County for first-degree trafficking stolen property and third-degree possession of stolen property.
Nathaniel James Edenso appealed the convictions, arguing the trial court abused its discretion when it denied his request for new counsel and refused to consider his request that he be sentenced to a drug offender sentencing alternative...
