Football: Omak too much for Okanogan in Brawl

Omak’s Tanner Hall holds the Okanogan-Omak Rotary trophy, being kissed by Kaymoy McZenna (60), following a 33-14 win over Okanogan in the Backyard Brawl on Oct. 25.

Photo by Al Camp
Omak’s Tanner Hall holds the Okanogan-Omak Rotary trophy, being kissed by Kaymoy McZenna (60), following a 33-14 win over Okanogan in the Backyard Brawl on Oct. 25.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, October 30, 2018

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Omak coach Nick Sackman is doused with water following the Pioneers’ win over Okanogan.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Omak football players celebrate as Okanogan Principal Bob Shacklett pushes Omak Principal David Kirk the length of the football field after the Pioneers’ 33-14 win on Thursday.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Omak quarterback Kanen Ables stays low while following his linemen for a touchdown. At right is Okanogan’s Billy Norwill (50).

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Omak’s Tanner Hall (11) runs for a big gain with Pioneer lineman Navarro Nanpuya (61) alongside. Okanogan defensive lineman Dalton Swayze (71) attempts to catch the speedy runner.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Omak’s Anthony Rankin-Smith heads for a small opening in Okanogan’s defense. At left, Okanogan’s Chet Craigen (78) reaches out for Rankin-Smith. At right, Omak’s Kaymoy McZenna (60) blocks Okanogan’s Josue Ramos (10).

OKANOGAN – The Omak High School football team broke Okanogan’s eight-year streak in the Backyard Brawl with a convincing 33-14 win Oct. 25....

