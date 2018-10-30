Chronicle logo

Liberty Bell, Tonasket, Brewster and Republic send teams to state cross country

The Republic High School girls' cross country team was all smiles after qualifying for state 1B/2B.

ED FORSMAN/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, October 30, 2018

photo

SUBMITTED PHOTO

Okanogan coach Marty Staggs (third from left) and Bulldog runners (from left) Lexi LaDoux, Reily Morrison-Nelson and Clancy Andrews earned berths to state from the District 6 championship Oct. 23 at Wenatchee.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Israel Escamilla

photo

ED FORSMAN/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Republic's Korbin Forsman competes at regional state qualifier.

PASCO – Runners from Republic to Liberty Bell and most teams in between advanced runners to the state cross country meet Nov. 3 at Sun Willows Golf Course....

