SENIOR HAPPENINGS: Omak center offers plenty of activities

Welcome to one of the best deals in Omak.

The Omak Senior Center is open to membership to anyone age 50 or older. Due are an amazing $5 per year, and offer members a large assortment of activities to join.

Activities include yoga at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; walking aerobics at 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; line dancing classes at 10 a.m. Monday; pool from 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesday; cribbage from 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays; Taiichi from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday; hat knitting at 12:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays.

Fridays bring hand and foot card game at 12:30 and a swing dance will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17.

All of the activities are free to members. Dues for 2019 can be paid from October to January.

The senior center has a large new activity room with two pool tables.

A full-size shuffleboard table is also available.

The center boasts one of the best thrift stores around and is open to the public from 9 1.m. to 3 pm. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays.

Volunteers run the entire operations. The center contributes to local causes and makes scholarships available to graduating seniors.

Stop by for a visit and see if there is something for you.

Meals are available to purchase Tuesday and Fridays through the county nutrition program.

“Senior Happenings” is a free column offered to local senior centers throughout Okanogan County.