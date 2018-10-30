Soccer teams rush into postseason

Photo by Al Camp
Kimberly Nila of Brewster drills one of her three goals at Omak on Oct. 23. Playing for Omak are Kailey Chapa (26) and Joy Abrahamson (3).
WENATCHEE – The Okanogan High School girls’ soccer team made it two straight over Chelan in matches last week.
The second match was a 2-0 victory Saturday at the Apple Bowl that advanced the Bulldogs in the District 6 championship tournament...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment