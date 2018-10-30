Volleyball: First round of district play starts

Photo by Katie Teachout
Tonasket’s Vanessa Keller knocks down the final point in match against Oroville on Oct. 23.
Omak stays alive
Volleyball: Teams open district play
EAST WENATCHEE – Omak (4) edged Cashmere (3), 3-1, and Chelan (1) shut out Cascade (2), 3-0, in the first round of the District 6 1A volleyball tournament Oct. 26 at Eastmont High School....
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment