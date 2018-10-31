Halloween events set tonight

OMAK — A haunted house is planned tonight, Oct. 31, in the former Carquest building, 619 Okoma Drive. Hours are 7-10 p.m.

Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus is joining with the Omak Chamber of Commerce for the event. Admission will be charged.

Among the props and sets is the torture chamber from the group’s 2016 production of “The Addams Family.”

Other events around the area include:

Brewster

• A Halloween costume contest is planned at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at the American Legion, 102 Third St.

Trophies and medals will be presented to winners in each age category. A business trick or treat along Main Avenue is planned to follow the costume contest.

• The Brewster Boys & Girls Club will host a Harvest Carnival at 601 West Cliff Ave. Games, treats, a cake walk, crafts and a haunted house are planned. The haunted house is being hosted by the Brewster FFA. Donations for the cake walk are welcome.

Keller

A free haunted trail wraps up today at the Monaghan Ranch, 394 Silver Creek Road.

The event runs from 5-10 p.m.

Nespelem

A Halloween trunk or treat event will be run from 7:30-9 a.m. Oct. 31 at the Lucy F. Covington Government Center, 21 Colville St.

Community and Colville tribal programs will provide safe trick or treating for youngsters.

Okanogan

• “Twisted Disney Insanetorium,” a haunted house, is planned tonight in the former Valley Care Center building, 520 S. Second Ave.

Okanogan Dawg Stars, the high school’s drama group, is staging the show. Admission will be charged.

Hours are 7-10 p.m. Halloween night.

The show is not recommended for children under age 10.

That performance will not have sound, screaming or strobe lights, organizers said.

The route and theme will be different from last year’s show.

• The Hallelujah Carnival will be from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agriplex, 175 Rodeo Trail.

The free event, hosted by the Cornerstone Christian Fellowship in Omak, offers hot dogs and chili dogs, popcorn, cookies, candy, carnival games, inflatable games and a car show.

Omak

• Omak’s Halloween decorating contest wraps up tonight. Entries were due Oct. 20. Prizes will be given in residential and business categories.

• A trunk or treat event will be from 4:30-7 p.m. in the Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 9 S. Birch St.

Decorated cars with candy and hot dogs will be offered.

Oroville

The chamber of commerce is hosting its annual business trick or treat with costume contest and trunk or treat Oct. 31 in the Akins store parking lot, 1000 23rd Ave.

Participating businesses will have signs in the window for trick or treating from 3-6 p.m. Trick or treating at Akins goes from 4-7 p.m.

Winners of the business costume contest will be uploaded to a community album for voting online.