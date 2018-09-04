Columbia River Carbonates cleanup efforts underway

Photo by Katie Teachout
Columbia River Carbonates closed its quarry in Wauconda, and the loading station near to Janis Bridge in Tonasket is set to close over the next year or so, according to officials.
TONASKET – Columbia River Carbonates (CRC) closed their Wauconda quarry this past spring, but will phase out closing their loading site at the Janis Bridge over the next year or so.
According to Reed Sherar, the CRC general counsel who handles all regulatory matters, CRC is in the process of moving the remaining inventory of 6,000 tons of raw material to their plant in Woodland, Wash...
