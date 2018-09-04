Crescent Mountain fire tops 46,000 acres; meeting set

TWISP - The Crescent Mountain Fire, burning since July 29 in the Twisp River drainage, topped 46,000 acres over the weekend.

A community meeting is planned at 6:30 p.m. today, Sept. 4, at the Methow Valley Community Center, 201 E. Methow Valley Highway. The Incident Management Team will provide a brief overview of current emergency operations and will be available to answer questions from the public.

The lightning-caused blaze was 35 percent contained as of Monday evening and had blackened 46,650 acres of land. Containment is estimated for Oct. 22.

Level 3 (get out now) evacuation alerts remain in place for the area west of the Little Bridge Creek intersection. Level 2 (get ready) alerts are in effect for the area between Newby Creek Road and Little Bridge Creek Road, plus Libby Creek Road west of Smith Canyon Road and the Poorman Creek area.

A Red Cross shelter is available at the Methow Valley Community Center, 201 E. Methow Valley Highway, Twisp.

The fire is burning in timbered areas consisting of litter and understory, subalpine fir, lodgepole pine and true fir in upper elevations, and ponderosa pine, Douglas fir, grass and shrubs in lower elevations.

Some 835 firefighters and support personnel are assigned to the fire.

Meanwhile, the McLeod Fire was at 22,511 acres as of Monday evening and was 35 percent contained.

The lightning-caused fire began Aug. 11 and is burning about six miles north of Mazama. It is burning in subalpine fir, lodgepole pine and true fir in upper elevations, and grass and shrubs in lower elevations.

The blaze is being managed with the Crescent Mountain Fire, with 386 firefighters and support personnel assigned to it.

A third fire, the Holman Fire, has burned across nearly 300 acres of land in the Pasayten Wilderness.

The blaze is being monitored by the interagency team assigned to the Crescent and McLeod fires. It was not staffed as of Monday evening.