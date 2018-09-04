Okanogan Couny Fair: New events, traditional favorites

OKANOGAN — The Okanogan County Fair gets under way at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, with exhibits, competitions and entertainment continuing until Sunday afternoon.

All events are at the fairgrounds, 175 Rodeo Trail. Free parking is available on the grounds.

Admission will be charged.

Thursday and Friday are the main competition days, with youth and adult competitions ongoing.

Opening day includes steer, swine, lamb, horse and cat events, produce judging, tractor driving, mutton bustin, entertainment on the main stage and, at 7 p.m., the queen pageant on the stage.

The fairgrounds close at 10 p.m.

Friday brings more animal competitions, entertainment and mutton bustin’, with the fairgrounds opening at 9 a.m. Poultry and rabbit events are added to the mix.

A ProWest Rodeo is set for 7 p.m. in the grandstand area.

Live music and a dance in the stage area cap the day. Branch and Dean will perform at 8:30 p.m., followed by karaoke with Mr. Pickles.

The fairgrounds close at midnight.

Saturday activities, with the grounds opening at 9 a.m., include horse games in the rodeo and north arenas, Agronomy judging, entertainment, easting contests and, at 1 p.m., horse racing, team roping and barrel racing. Mutton bustin’ continues.

The market stock sale is at 3 p.m. in the Berg Brothers Pavilion.

A ProWest Rodeo and Andalusian dancing horse performance start at 7 p.m. at the grandstands.

The Company Band will perform at 6:30 p.m. on the main stage, followed by Jeremy McComb.

The fairgrounds close at midnight.

On Sunday, a cowboy church service is planned at 8 a.m.

The parade of champions is at 9:30 a.m., with mutton bustin’ wrapping up at 12:30 p.m., the fur and feather auction at 1 p.m. and the new queen’s crowning at 2 p.m.

The fair closes at 3 p.m.

Schedule of events

Thursday Sept. 6

9 a.m. Fairgrounds open

All day PUD youth pole climb

9 a.m. Market steer judging





Market swine judging Rabbit judging

9 a.m. Horse fitting and showing, youth halter, riding

10 a.m. FFA/4-H produce judging

11 a.m. Goat judging

Alpaca judging



Jeff Martin magic



Noon Longhorns



Noon Tractor driving

1 p.m. Bottle baby calf show

Market lamb judging Joe Stoddard

1:30 p.m.Grade and purebred breeding (Beef barn)

2:30 p.m. Greg Johnston 3:30 p.m. Mutton bustin’



4 p.m. Joe Stoddard

4:30 p.m. Little people fitting and showing (Sheep barn)

5:30 p.m. Jeff Martin hypnotist

6 p.m. Lads and lassies

6:30 p.m. Cat classes and fashion show





Youth horsemanship

7 p.m. Fair queen pageant



8 p.m. Fun Fix outdoor movie



10 p.m. Fairgrounds close

Friday, Sept. 7

9 a.m. Fairgrounds open

9 a.m. Fitting and showing (All barns)

9 a.m. Youth horse classes

11 a.m. Jeff Martin magic



Poultry fitting and showing

Mutton bustin’



12:15 p.m. Joe Stoddard





1 p.m. Bottle baby calf show



2 p.m. Longhorns

2:30 p.m. Jeff Martin hypnotist

4 p.m. Joe Stoddard





4:30 p.m. Dynamic duos competition (Sheep barn)

Mutton bustin’



5 p.m. Adult fitting and showing (Sheep barn)

Nashville Stars

6:30 p.m. Briana Renea



Cat fitting and showing

Mutton bustin’



7 p.m. ProWest rodeo Rabbit agility



8:30 p.m. Branch and Dean

10:15 p.m. Mr. Pickles karaoke 11 p.m. Fairgrounds close

Saturday, Sept. 8

8 a.m. Horse games

9 a.m. Fairgrounds open

FFA/4-H livestock judging, agronomy judging

10 a.m. Round robin fitting and showing

Joe Stoddard Cooking with a propane camp stove (Girl Scouts)

11 a.m. Best-dressed rabbit contests





11:30 a.m. Longhorns Noon Eating contests

1 p.m. Goat constume contest

Alpaca costume contest

12:30 p.m. Jeff Martin magic



1 p.m. Horse racing History presentation

Team roping and barrel racing



Mutton bustin’



2 p.m. Poultry costume contest

Nashville Stars

3 p.m. Market stock sale



3:30 p.m. Jeff Martin hypnotist

Mutton bustin’



4:15 p.m. Joe Stoddard



5 p.m. Brittany Jean



6 p.m. Mutton bustin’



First aid in the outdoors (Girl Scouts)

6:30 p.m. Company Band





7 p.m. ProWest Rodeo, Andalusian dancing horses

8:30 p.m. Jeremy McComb

10:15 p.m. Mr. Pickles karaoke



Midnight Fairgrounds close

Sunday, Sept. 9

8 a.m. Cowboy church service Main stage

Goat barn awards

Rabbit barn awards

9:30 a.m. Parade of champions (Main stage)

10:30 a.m. Mood Swings



11 a.m. Horse racing

11:30 a.m. Lota Duarte



Noon Kids horse playday







Signups for mutton bustin’ finals

12:30 p.m. Mutton bustin’ championship

Nicole Unser





1 p.m. Fur and feather auction

2 p.m. Queen coronation





3 p.m. Fair closes