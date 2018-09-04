Okanogan Couny Fair: New events, traditional favorites

OKANOGAN — The Okanogan County Fair gets under way at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, with exhibits, competitions and entertainment continuing until Sunday afternoon.
All events are at the fairgrounds, 175 Rodeo Trail. Free parking is available on the grounds.
Admission will be charged.
Thursday and Friday are the main competition days, with youth and adult competitions ongoing.
Opening day includes steer, swine, lamb, horse and cat events, produce judging, tractor driving, mutton bustin, entertainment on the main stage and, at 7 p.m., the queen pageant on the stage.
The fairgrounds close at 10 p.m.
Friday brings more animal competitions, entertainment and mutton bustin’, with the fairgrounds opening at 9 a.m. Poultry and rabbit events are added to the mix.
A ProWest Rodeo is set for 7 p.m. in the grandstand area.
Live music and a dance in the stage area cap the day. Branch and Dean will perform at 8:30 p.m., followed by karaoke with Mr. Pickles.
The fairgrounds close at midnight.
Saturday activities, with the grounds opening at 9 a.m., include horse games in the rodeo and north arenas, Agronomy judging, entertainment, easting contests and, at 1 p.m., horse racing, team roping and barrel racing. Mutton bustin’ continues.
The market stock sale is at 3 p.m. in the Berg Brothers Pavilion.
A ProWest Rodeo and Andalusian dancing horse performance start at 7 p.m. at the grandstands.
The Company Band will perform at 6:30 p.m. on the main stage, followed by Jeremy McComb.
The fairgrounds close at midnight.
On Sunday, a cowboy church service is planned at 8 a.m.
The parade of champions is at 9:30 a.m., with mutton bustin’ wrapping up at 12:30 p.m., the fur and feather auction at 1 p.m. and the new queen’s crowning at 2 p.m.
The fair closes at 3 p.m.
Thursday Sept. 6
9 a.m. Fairgrounds open
All day PUD youth pole climb
9 a.m. Market steer judging
Market swine judging Rabbit judging
9 a.m. Horse fitting and showing, youth halter, riding
10 a.m. FFA/4-H produce judging
11 a.m. Goat judging
Alpaca judging
Jeff Martin magic
Noon Longhorns
Noon Tractor driving
1 p.m. Bottle baby calf show
Market lamb judging Joe Stoddard
1:30 p.m.Grade and purebred breeding (Beef barn)
2:30 p.m. Greg Johnston 3:30 p.m. Mutton bustin’
4 p.m. Joe Stoddard
4:30 p.m. Little people fitting and showing (Sheep barn)
5:30 p.m. Jeff Martin hypnotist
6 p.m. Lads and lassies
6:30 p.m. Cat classes and fashion show
Youth horsemanship
7 p.m. Fair queen pageant
8 p.m. Fun Fix outdoor movie
10 p.m. Fairgrounds close
Friday, Sept. 7
9 a.m. Fairgrounds open
9 a.m. Fitting and showing (All barns)
9 a.m. Youth horse classes
11 a.m. Jeff Martin magic
Poultry fitting and showing
Mutton bustin’
12:15 p.m. Joe Stoddard
1 p.m. Bottle baby calf show
2 p.m. Longhorns
2:30 p.m. Jeff Martin hypnotist
4 p.m. Joe Stoddard
4:30 p.m. Dynamic duos competition (Sheep barn)
Mutton bustin’
5 p.m. Adult fitting and showing (Sheep barn)
Nashville Stars
6:30 p.m. Briana Renea
Cat fitting and showing
Mutton bustin’
7 p.m. ProWest rodeo Rabbit agility
8:30 p.m. Branch and Dean
10:15 p.m. Mr. Pickles karaoke 11 p.m. Fairgrounds close
Saturday, Sept. 8
8 a.m. Horse games
9 a.m. Fairgrounds open
FFA/4-H livestock judging, agronomy judging
10 a.m. Round robin fitting and showing
Joe Stoddard Cooking with a propane camp stove (Girl Scouts)
11 a.m. Best-dressed rabbit contests
11:30 a.m. Longhorns Noon Eating contests
1 p.m. Goat constume contest
Alpaca costume contest
12:30 p.m. Jeff Martin magic
1 p.m. Horse racing History presentation
Team roping and barrel racing
Mutton bustin’
2 p.m. Poultry costume contest
Nashville Stars
3 p.m. Market stock sale
3:30 p.m. Jeff Martin hypnotist
Mutton bustin’
4:15 p.m. Joe Stoddard
5 p.m. Brittany Jean
6 p.m. Mutton bustin’
First aid in the outdoors (Girl Scouts)
6:30 p.m. Company Band
7 p.m. ProWest Rodeo, Andalusian dancing horses
8:30 p.m. Jeremy McComb
10:15 p.m. Mr. Pickles karaoke
Midnight Fairgrounds close
Sunday, Sept. 9
8 a.m. Cowboy church service Main stage
Goat barn awards
Rabbit barn awards
9:30 a.m. Parade of champions (Main stage)
10:30 a.m. Mood Swings
11 a.m. Horse racing
11:30 a.m. Lota Duarte
Noon Kids horse playday
Signups for mutton bustin’ finals
12:30 p.m. Mutton bustin’ championship
Nicole Unser
1 p.m. Fur and feather auction
2 p.m. Queen coronation
3 p.m. Fair closes
