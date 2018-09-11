Chronicle logo

Football: Friday night lightning creates havoc

Republic’s Daniel Phillips races for a touchdown followed by Pateros’ Andrew Gonzalez. Lightning knocked out power to the town of Pateros, causing the game to be called a tie. The Tigers led 8-0 but Pateros was threatening at the 20 when the lights went out.

Photo by Al Camp
Republic’s Daniel Phillips races for a touchdown followed by Pateros’ Andrew Gonzalez. Lightning knocked out power to the town of Pateros, causing the game to be called a tie. The Tigers led 8-0 but Pateros was threatening at the 20 when the lights went out.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, September 11, 2018

﻿

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Kobe Thixton (33) of Pateros goes up for catch against Republic.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Okanogan quarterback Payton Judd runs over Medical Lake tacklers.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Joe Taylor of Brewster gets out of the grasp of a Quincy player.

photo

Photo by Katie Teachout

Lake Roosevelt’s Tony Nichols attempts to race away from Tonasket defenders Jordan Thrasher and Michael Davis. Following he play is Raider Kaleb Horn.

photo

Sam Bjelland/Special to The Chronicle

Oroville's David Delgado (44) runs through Manson defenders.

PATEROS — What a Friday night of football, or even near-football, as a lightning-filled storm that roared through the county caused havoc.

The Okanogan Bulldogs’ game with the Medical Lake Cardinals was delayed about a half-hour because of passing lightning that included a couple hits on nearby Pogue Mountain...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS