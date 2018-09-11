Local residents score well at district fair

WATERVILLE – Several residents of Okanogan County and northern Douglas County are among the 4-H winners at the North Central Washington District Fair.

Food and nutrition – Nate Johnson, Nespelem, reserve, jelly products; Ava Mitchell, Brewster, reserve, cookies; Natalya Johnson, Nespelem, best of show, fruit syrups; Kayle Casimir, Coulee City, best of show, cookies.

Vegetable garden – Ellie Stennes, Methow, best of show.

4-H round robin – Lindsey Jones, Omak, intermediate reserve.

Livestock judging – Tommy Deebach, Tonasket, junior grand.

Beef fitting and showing – Lindsey Jones, Okanogan, intermediate reserve.

Market beef – Lindsey Jones, Okanogan, grand; Brit Egbert, Grand Coulee, reserve.

Breeding heifer – Brit Egbert, Grand Coulee, reserve.

Meat goat purebreds/crosses – Alejandro Morales, Mansfield, grand boer-does under one year.

Goat costume – Alejandro Morales, Mansfield, intermediate reserve.

Poultry-turkey – Roni Bartleson, Coulee City, grand; Charli Bartleson, Coulee City, reserve.

Swine fitting and showing – Luke Goetz, Coulee City, junior reserve; Parker Roberts, Coulee City, intermediate grand.

Market swine – Luke Goetz, Coulee City, reserve.

Sheep fitting and showing – Tommy Deebach, Tonasket, junior grand.

Market lamb – Maia Deebach, Tonasket, reserve.

Rabbit, mini lop – Kaydence Carrington, Brewster, best of breed.

Animal judging, horse – Maia Deebach, Tonasket, intermediate grand.

Horse groom squad contest – 1, Olivia Weber, Waterville; Alex Bertheaume, Malaga; Izzy Black, East Wenatchee; Brynn Kelley, East Wenatchee; Ronelle Bartleson, Coulee City; Meghan Haggard, Leavenworth. 2, Katelyn Schweitzer, East Wenatchee; Greer Swoboda, Leavenworth; Jenesis Hetterle, East Wenatchee; Ady Hetterle, East Wenatchee; Carol Hinkle, Coulee City; Adriana Marchesseault Casimir, Coulee City. 3, Tia Ragan, Wenatchee; Grace Struthers, Leavenworth; Abby Black, East Wenatchee; Aven Davis, Waterville; Rylee Snodgrass, Cashmere; Charlize Bartleson, Coulee City.

Barn herdsmanship – Cavies, Chiwawa Valley 4-H; rabbits, Backroad 4-H; horses, Appleatchee 4-H; goats, Farm Friends 4-H; poultry, Burlap and Barbed Wire 4-H and Mansfield Kritters & Kids 4-H; beef, Mansfield Kritters and Kids 4-H; swine, Mansfield Kritters and Kids 4-H; sheep, Animal Habitat 4-H; alpacas, Gone Country 4-H; dogs, Lucky Dogs 4-H.