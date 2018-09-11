Soccer preview: Liberty Bell girls' soccer looks strong coming into fall season

— Liberty Bell High School’s girls’ soccer team may have graduated four all-league players (three on the first team) from last year’s team that reached the state 1B/2B tournament, but it has balance in returning players.

Lincoln Post, coach of the year in the Central Washington League, can build around senior Sally Thornton-White, who was an all-league first team at forward; junior Ali Palm, who was second-team defender, and junior Tomi Ochoa, who was an honorable mention midfielder...