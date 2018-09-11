Chronicle logo

Soccer preview: Liberty Bell girls' soccer looks strong coming into fall season

Brewster’s Halle Aparicio hustles last year with Liberty Bell’s Josephine Cole (11), Tomi Ochoa (back) and Haley Post (22) in pursuit.

Photo by Al Camp
By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Photo by Al Camp

Gwen Painter (20) of Okanogan works against Kylee Marchand (17) and Bryn Chaffee (2) of Lake Roosevelt last year.

Photo by Al Camp

Omak’s Wendy Huizar (19) kicks to Giselle Arciniega (13).

WINTHROP — Liberty Bell High School’s girls’ soccer team may have graduated four all-league players (three on the first team) from last year’s team that reached the state 1B/2B tournament, but it has balance in returning players.

Lincoln Post, coach of the year in the Central Washington League, can build around senior Sally Thornton-White, who was an all-league first team at forward; junior Ali Palm, who was second-team defender, and junior Tomi Ochoa, who was an honorable mention midfielder...

