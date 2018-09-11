Soccer preview: Liberty Bell girls' soccer looks strong coming into fall season

Photo by Al Camp
Brewster’s Halle Aparicio hustles last year with Liberty Bell’s Josephine Cole (11), Tomi Ochoa (back) and Haley Post (22) in pursuit.
WINTHROP — Liberty Bell High School’s girls’ soccer team may have graduated four all-league players (three on the first team) from last year’s team that reached the state 1B/2B tournament, but it has balance in returning players.
Lincoln Post, coach of the year in the Central Washington League, can build around senior Sally Thornton-White, who was an all-league first team at forward; junior Ali Palm, who was second-team defender, and junior Tomi Ochoa, who was an honorable mention midfielder...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment