810 (2018-236 Sept. 12 Oct. 3) CALL FOR BIDS CITY OF OKANOGAN PINE STREET OVERLAY

CALL FOR BIDS

CITY OF OKANOGAN

PINE STREET OVERLAY

Sealed Proposals will be received by the undersigned at the City of Okanogan, City Hall, 120 Third Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington 98840 up to 2:00 PM; local time on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, for furnishing the necessary labor, materials, equipment, and tools, thereof to construct Pine Street Overlay.

This Contract provides for construction of approximately 1,100 lineal feet of Upper Pine Street between 3rd Avenue and Highland Drive, including, but not limited to, pulverization of the existing roadway, an HMA overlay, curb, gutter, and sidewalk replacement, driveway entrances, storm drainage facilities, surface restoration, signing, striping, traffic control, adjustment of utility structures, and all other work required to complete the work, all in accordance with the attached Contract Plans, these Contract Provisions, and the Standard Specifications.

The Work shall be Substantially complete within 50 working days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed. All bidding and construction is to be performed in compliance with the Contract Provisions and Contract Plans for this project and any addenda issued thereto that are on file at the office of the City Clerk, Okanogan City Hall, 120 Third Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington.

The Proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud shortly after the time and date stated above. Proposals are to be submitted only on the form provided with the Bid Documents. All Proposals must be accompanied by a certified check, postal money order, cashiers check, or Proposal bond payable to the “City of Okanogan” and in an amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total Proposal amount.

Bid Documents may be examined at the office of the City of Okanogan, or the office of the Project Engineer, Gray & Osborne, Inc. Bid Documents for this project are available free-of-charge at the following website: “http://gobids.grayandosborne.com”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register” as a planholder in order to receive automatic email notification of applicable addenda and to be placed on the “Planholder List”. For assistance, please call (509) 453 4833. Contract questions shall be directed only to the office of the Project Engineer.

The City of Okanogan in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally Assisted Programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award.

Financing of the Project has been provided by City of Okanogan, Washington and the Washington State Department of Transportation. The City of Okanogan expressly reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals and to waive minor irregularities or informalities and to Award the Project to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder as it best serves the interests of the City.

CRAIG ATTWOOD

CITY CLERK-TREASURER

