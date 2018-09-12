820 (2018-238 Sept. 12) Okanogan County Transit Authority

(2018-238 Sept. 12)

Okanogan County Transit Authority will hold a public hearing on Monday, September 17, 2018, from 4:00pm to 5:30pm, for the sole purpose of accepting comment on the 2018-2023 Transit Development Plan. Written comments can be mailed to PO Box 507, Okanogan, WA. 98840, and email comments can be submitted to okanogantransit@gmail.com. The plan can be viewed on our website at www.okanogantransit.com. Printed plans can be picked up in our office at 303 2nd Avenue S, Suite A, Okanogan, WA. 98840, between 8:30am and 5:00pm, Monday through Friday. Upon request, alternative formats of this information will be produced for people who are disabled. Contact Kelly Scalf at kscalf@okanogan

transit.com or call 509-557-6177.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.