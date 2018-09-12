820 (2018-240 Sept. 12, 19 26 Oct. 3) IN THE TRIBAL COURT OF THE CONFEDERATED TRIBES OF THE COLVILLE RESERVATION

Colville Tribal Credit Corporation, a lending institution wholly-owned by the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian Reservation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

Lisa N. True and Darrell L. True, as husband and wife,

Mary Eileen Nicholson,

a single individual,

True Auto Sales,

a Washington limited liability company,

Defendants.

Case No.: CV-CD-2017-40081

CHIEF OF POLICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

OF SALE OF

REAL PROPERTY

The Tribal Court of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation has directed the undersigned Colville Chief of Police to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

101-889-B

A PARCEL OF LAND IN THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 32, TOWNSHIP 34 NORTH, RANGE 27 EAST, AND THE WEST HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF LOT 1, SECTION 5, TOWNSHIP 33 NORTH, RANGE 27 EAST, WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN, WASHINGTON, COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 5, TOWNSHIP 33 NORTH, RANGE 27 EAST, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 49’ WEST, 330.11 FEET ALONG SECTION 5 AND 32, TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 05’ EAST, 1,316.99 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 49’ WEST, 330.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 5’ WEST, 1,316.99 FEET, TO THE SAID SECTION LINE; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 49’ WEST, 660.15 FEET, ALONG SAID SECTION LINE, TOWNSHIP 34 NORTH, RANGE 27 EAST, THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 07’17” WEST, 495.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 52’ 11” EAST, 990.22 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 06’ 39” EAST, 495.00 FEET TO THE POINT BEGINNING,

CONTAINING 21.178 ACRES, MORE OR LESS

The Real Property or its address is commonly known as NNA Omak Mountain Road, Omak, WA 98841.

Along with..

101-889-C

A parcel of land situated in the southeast quarter of Section 32, Township 34 North, Range 27 East, Okanogan County, Willamette Meridian, Washington, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the southeast corner of section 32, said township and range; thence north 89 degrees 49’ 00” west, 1320.26 feet; thence north 00 degrees 04’ 07” west, 1321.14 feet to the true point of beginning; thence north 00 degrees 04’ 07” west 403.82 feet; thence north 73 degrees 17’ 51” east, 187.75 feet; thence north 56 degrees 54’ 38” east, 195.55 feet; thence south 15 degrees 00’ 28” east 586.11 feet; thence north 89 degrees 48’ 53” west 495.00 feet to the point of beginning, containing 4.61 acres more or less.

The sale of the above-described property is to take place at the following:

Time: 08:00 AM

Date: October 5, 2018

Place: Southeast corner adjacent to Colville Tribal Court House #1

38 School House Loop Rd.

Nespelem WA 99155

The judgment debtor or debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $34,114.73 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Chief of Police at the address stated below:

Sharlene Zacherle for

Dustin Best,

Chief of Police

28 Okanogan Street /

POB 617

Nespelem, WA 99155

509-634-2468

