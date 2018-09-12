820 (2018-243 Sept. 12) PATEROS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 122-70J BOARD OF DIRECTORS SPECIAL BOARD MEETING

(2018-243 Sept. 12)
PATEROS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 122-70J BOARD OF DIRECTORS SPECIAL BOARD MEETING Monday, September 17, 2018 at 5:30 PM
As directed by the Board of Directors of the Pateros School District 122-70J; a Special Board Meeting will be held on Monday, September 17, 2018 at the location of 25323 #B, US Hwy 97, Pateros, WA starting at 5:30 pm to conduct a tour of the property. No actions will be taken.
The Pateros School District is a barrier free facility accessible to persons with disabilities. Additional information is available in the superintendent’s office 509-923-2751 ext. 4.
Greg Goodnight Clerk of the Board Pateros School District
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
