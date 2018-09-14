Bowling’s rich history in Omak

Submitted photo
This women’s team, representing the Omak-Okanogan Women’s Bowling Association, competed at the 1965 national tournament in Portland, Ore. They included (from left) Millie Tupling Jewell, Jan Davisson, Dee Sass, Helen Walker and Shirley Zwiesler. “We didn’t come home with any trophies, but we had a good time,” said Jewell.
OMAK — The 2018-19 bowling season is starting, bringing with it a rich history and lots of league play.
League play at Omak’s Valley Lanes, 740 Riverside Drive, started as usual right after the Labor Day weekend, said Lynn Hoover, who with her husband, Leon, has operated the lanes for about five years...
