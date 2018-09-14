Ferry County Fair results announced

4-H

Scotti Adolph — Reserve champion breeding goat - dairy.

Bethann Anderson — Grand champion junior livestock judging contest; grand champion breeding swine conformation; reserve champion intermediate swine showmanship.

Ellie Anderson — Second place ed poster - senior; grand champion market hog; reserve champion breeding swing conformtion; top swine showman; grand champion intermediate swine showmanship.

Gentry Anderson — Reserve champion junior livestock judging contest; reserve champion squash, melons, pumpkins and gourds; grand champion junior swine showmanship.

Kesten Anderson — Reserve champion market hog.

Lane Anderson — Reserve champion rabbit conformation.

Colt Angstrom — Reserve champion junior reining pattern; reserve champion junior trail; reserve champion junior Idaho stake race; reserve champion junior international flags; grand champion breeding sheep; reserve champion junior sheep showmanship.

Dailey Angstrom — Grand champion intermediate bareback equitation; grand champion intermediate English pleasure; grand champion intermediate reining pattern; grand champion intermediate trail; grand champion intermediate west-ern pleasure; grand champion intermediate barrel racing; grand champion intermediate stockseat equitation; grand champion intermediate Idaho stake race; reserve champion groom squad; grand champion intermediate horse judging contest; reserve champion intermediate goat showmanship.

Ruger Angstrom – Grand champion junior horse showmanship; grand champion junior bareback equitation; grand champio0n junior trail; grand champion junior barrel racing; reserve champion junior stockseat equitation; grand champion junior pole bending; grand champion junior Idaho stake race; grand champion junior international flags; reserve champion junior horse judging contest; reserve champion junior goat showmanship.

Alisha Baker — Reserve champion senior performing arts - singing; reserve champion senior swine showmanship.

Mathew Baker— Reverse champion pies.

Isabelle Bineau — Grand champion intermediate fashion revue; grand champion performing arts - team; grand champion performing arts - group; reserve champion intermediate judging contest - food and nutrition; grand champion dried herbs; grand champion intermediate judging contest - clothing.

Melanie Bineau — Overall grand champion fashion revue; grand champion junior fashion revue; grand champion performing arts - group; reserve champion junior judging contest - food and nutrition; grand champion pickled foods; grand champion dried- fruits, veggies, leather and jerky.

Melissa Bineau — Reserve champion junior fashion revue; grand champion performing arts - team; grand champion performing arts - group; reserve champion junior performing arts - singing; reserve champion junior judging contest -clothing; reserve champion junior archery - no sights allowed; grand champion junior rabbit and poultry judging contest; reserve champion dried fruits, veggies, leather and jerky; reserve champion fruits.

Stephanie Bineau — Reserve champion paintings; grand champion paintings; grand champion paintings other surfaces; reserve champion paintings other surfaces.

Benaiah Bird – Grand champion intermediate rabbit and poultry judging contest; reserve champion digital photography; grand champion intermediate poultry showmanship.

Noelle Bird — Grand champion junior poultry showmanship.

Caleb Burgin — Reserve champion junior livestock judging contest.

Tia Campbell — Grand champion senior swine showmanship.

Caroline Carlile —Grand champion junior English equitation; grand champion junior English pleasure; grand champion junior reining pattern; reserve champion performing arts - team; grand champion performing arts - group; overall grand champion presentation/ demonstration; grand champion junior presentation/ demonstration; grand champion junior performing arts - dance; grand champion junior performing arts - singing; grand champion junior judging contest - food and nutrition; grand champion junior judging contest - clothing; grand champion junior western pleasure; grand champion junior stockseat equitation; first place record books - junior.

Evelyn Carlile -Grand champion performing arts - group.

Jay Carlile — Reserve champion performing arts - team; grand champion performing arts - group.

Melisseyna Carson — Reserve champion intermediate barrel racing; grand champion intermediate pole bending.

Kayden Coffey — Reserve champion junior western pleasure; reserve champion junior barrel racing; reserve champion junior pole bending; grand champion junior horse judging contest.

Mackenzie Darnielle — Top companion animal showman; grand champion intermediate companion animal showmanship; reserve champion intermediate poultry showmanship; reserve champion intermediate rabbit showmanship.

Trent Darnielle – Grand champion companion animal conformation.

Riley Delp – Reserve champion chicken conformation; reserve champion junior poultry showmanship.

Lori Desautel — Best of recycle.

Celsea Dudley — Grand champion senior livestock judging contest; grand champion digital photography; grand champion drawings; best of show educational exhibits; grand champion market steer; reserve champion senior poultry showmanship.

Torrence Finley — reserve champion native American crafts; first place educational poster-intermediate; reserve champion intermediate sheep showmanship;

Atticus Flesher – Grand champion jams, jellies, etc.

Fiona Flesher — Reserve champion cookies and donuts; grand champion pottery.

Gwen Flesher —Grand champion senior performing arts - singing; best of show sewing and needle construction.

Tristan Flesher —Grand champion trash to treasure; reserve champion pottery.

Tandice Fletcher —Grand champion senior sheep showmanship.

Trace Fletcher — Reserve champion intermediate beef showmanship; grand champion intermediate sheep showmanship.

Wyatt Friess — Reserve champion intermediate rabbit and poultry judging contest; reserve champion intermediate livestock judging contest; reserve champion market goat.

Lilly Groom — Grand champion performing arts - group; reserve champion senior table setting; reserve champion senior judging contest - clothing; grand champion candy; reserve champion senior archery - no sights allowed; reserve champion large quilts.

Mary Groom — Grand champion performing arts - group; grand champion senior table setting; grand champion senior judging contest - food and nutrition; grand champion senior judging contest - clothing; best of show quilts.

Ruth groom — grand champion performing arts - group; grand champion intermediate table setting; grand champion large quilts.

Zeke Groom — Grand champion performing arts -group; grand champion junior table setting.

Echo Haddenham – Reserve champion senior dog showmanship; grand champion dog agility.

Nolan Haddenham - Grand champion dog costume; reserve champion senior dog obedience - beginners; grand champion senior dog obedience - sub novice; reserve champion senior dog obedience - pre-novice; reserve champion senior dog obedience - novice.

Tyler Haddenham — Grand champion senior dog showmanship; grand champion senior dog obedience - beginners; reserve champion senior dog obedience - sub novice; grand champion senior dog obedience - pre-novice; grand champion senior dog obedience - novice.

Kaci Harman — Reserve champion groom squad; best of show photography.

Ricky Hood — Reserve champion junior swine showmanship.

Trayce Hood — Second place ed poster - junior.

Mackenzie Hutton — Grand champion senior shotgun.

Rodney Hutton — Grand champion intermediate tractor driving; reserve champion intermediate archery - no sights allowed; reserve champion intermediate pellet rifle; top shotgun grand champion shotgun; grand champion intermediate shotgun.

Colton Jackson –Grand champion intermediate .22 pistol silhouette; top .22 pistol grand champion .22 pistol; grand champion intermediate .22 pistol; grand champion intermediate pellet rifle.

Drew Jackson – Overall grand champion tractor driving; grand champion senior tractor driving; grand champion senior tractor driving; top .22 silhouettes grand champion .22 pistol silhouette; grand champion senior .22 pistol silhouette; top .22 rifle grand champion pellet rifle; grand champion senior pellet rifle; reserve champion senior shotgun; reserve champion senior livestock judging contest; reserve champion trash to treasure; reserve champion cut flowers; reserve champion market lamb; reserve champion senior sheep showmanship.

Gavin Jackson - Reserve champion intermediate .22 pistol silhouette; reserve champion intermediate shot-gun; grand champion cut flowers.

Hannah Jackson - Reserve champion performing arts - team; grand champion per-forming arts - group; reserve champion intermediate table setting; grand champion intermediate presentation/ demonstration; grand champion intermediate performing arts - dance; grand champion intermediate performing arts - other; grand champion intermediate performing arts - singing; grand champion intermediate judging contest - food and nutrition; reserve champion intermediate judging contest - clothing; top archer archery - no sights allowed; grand champion intermediate archery -no sights allowed; top pellet pistol grand champion pellet pistol; grand champion intermediate pellet pistol; top archer grand champion archery - sights allowed; grand champion cloth, yarn and string crafts; reserve champion wood science; reserve champion yeast breads and rolls; reserve champion quick breads and rolls; grand champion granola; first place Washington Wheat Growers award; best of show creative arts; second place ed poster - int; top cat showman; grand champion intermediate cat showmanship; reserve champion cat conformation; grand champion cat decorated cage; grand champion rabbit conformation; grand champion intermediate rabbit showmanship.

Hyrum Jackson - Reserve champion performing arts -team; grand champion performing arts - group; reserve champion junior table setting; reserve champion junior presentation/demonstration; grand champion junior performing arts - dance; reserve champion junior performing arts - singing; grand champion junior novice equitation; grand champion junior archery - no sights allowed; reserve champion junior pellet pistol; grand champion junior .22 pistol; grand champion junior shotgun; reserve champion cloth, yarn and string crafts; grand champion leather crafts; reserve champion leather crafts; reserve champion metals, glass and ceramic crafts; grand champion robotics; second place Washington Wheat Growers award; grand champion junior cat showmanship; grand champion cat conformation; grand champion cat costume; reserve champion junior rabbit showmanship.

Johnna Jensen - Reserve champion senior .22 rifle; reserve champion senior pellet rifle; grand champion cookies and donuts; grand champion yeast breads and rolls; red star award; reserve champion vegetables.

Natalya Johnson - Reserve champion canned meats, veggies etc; reserve champion pickled foods.

Connor Katich -Grand champion market goat; grand champion breeding beef conformation; reserve champion breeding sheep.

Eli Katich - Grand champion breeding goat - dairy; grand champion market lamb; top beef showman; grand champion junior beef showmanship; grand champion junior goat showmanship; top sheep showman; grand champion junior sheep showmanship; overall large animal showman.

Axel Knutz - Grand champion pet and novelty goat conformation.

Evan Knutz - First place veggies gems or giants; reserve champion intermediate dog showmanship; reserve champion intermediate dog agility -novice; reserve champion intermediate dog obedience - beginners.

Owen Knutz -Grand champion cakes; first place ed poster - junior; grand champion squash, melons, pumpkins and gourds; grand champion vegetables; reserve champion junior dog showmanship; reserve champion junior dog agility - novice; grand champion junior dog obedience - beginners.

Claire Ladue - Reserve champion drawings; grand champion paintings; first place ed poster - senior; re-serve champion senior goat showmanship.

Ava Mcleod - Reserve champion intermediate companion animal showmanship.

Brooklyn March - Grand champion groom squad.

Morgan miller - grand champion horse open halter; top poultry showman; grand champion senior poultry showmanship.

Wyatt Miller - Grand champion intermediate .22 rifle; grand champion intermediate dog showmanship; top dog showman; grand champion intermediate dog agility; grand champion dog decorated bench; grand champion intermediate dog obedience - beginners; grand champion intermediate dog obedience - sub novice; grand champion intermediate dog. Obedience - pre-novice; grand champion intermediate dog obedience - novice.

Lillian Monaghan -Grand champion junior pellet pistol; grand champion junior .22 rifle; grand champion junior pellet rifle; reserve champion junior rabbit and poultry judging contest; grand champion pies; best of show plant science.

Gary Nee - reserve champion senior .22 pistol silhouette; reserve champion senior pellet pistol; grand champion senior .22 pistol.

Stockton Nee - Grand champion junior rabbit showmanship.

Laren Nelson – Grand champion intermediate livestock judging contest; reserve champion market steer; grand champion intermediate beef showmanship.

Joleen Nush -Ooverall top shot shooting sports; grand champion senior archery - no sights allowed; grand champion senior pellet pistol; grand champion senior archery - sights allowed; reserve champion senior shotgun.

Blake Olson - Grand champion junior companion animal showmanship; grand champion companion ani-mal decorated cage.

Erin Olson - Reserve champion groom squad.

Andra Owen - Reserve champion intermediate horse showmanship; reserve champion intermediate english pleasure; grand champion intermediate performing arts - instrumental; re-serve champion intermediate western pleasure; reserve champion intermediate pole bending; reserve champion intermediate stockseat equitation; reserve champion intermediate horse judging contest; grand champion wood science; first place re-cord books - int.

Ella Owen - top horse showman; grand champion intermediate horse showmanship; reserve champion intermediate idaho stake race; reserve champion intermediate international flags; grand champion groom squad; best of show engineering; second place record books - int.

Inorah Phifer - Grand champion intermediate archery - sights allowed; grand champion companion animal costume.

Richard Poitras - Grand champion intermediate goat showmanship.

Brooke Priest – Grand champion senior barrel racing; grand champion pole bending; grand champion senior Idaho stake race.

Ashlynn Renzi – Grand champion performing arts – group.

Jacque Richards – Grand champion junior dog agility.

Georgia Richartz – Grand champion groom squad; reserve champion junior beef showmanship.

Maegan Richardz - Reserve champion breeding beef conformation; grand champion senior beef showmanship.

Arianna Seymour - Grand champion intermediate international flags; grand champion feeder steer.

Timothy Simmons - Grand champion breeding goat -meat; top goat showman; grand champion senior goat showmanship.

Kashas Somday - Reserve champion junior cat showmanship.

Courtney Starr - Reserve champion decorated cakes, cookies and cupcakes; best decorated cake award; best of class best decorated cake award - Wilton.

Jordan Starr - Grand champion quick breads and rolls; reserve champion senior beef showmanship.

Juel Swager - Reserve champion farm and home products; reserve champion jams, jellies, etc.

Cecelia Titus - Top rabbit showman; grand champion senior rabbit showmanship.

Kayla Tonasket - Grand champion sculptures and metal work.

Lexi West - Grand champion junior dog showmanship; grand champion junior dog agility - novice; reserve champion junior dog obedience - beginners.

Bradley Wilder - Grand champion native American crafts.

Noah Wilder - Grand champion canned meats, veggies, etc.

Aydia Wyckoff - best of show crafts; grand champion general crafts; reserve champion general crafts; grand champion metals, glass and ceramic crafts; best of show foods and nutrition; grand champion decorated cakes, cookies and cupcakes; first place best decorated cake award – Wilton; best of class best decorated cupcakes – Wilton; baked apple award; best of show record books.

Open youth

Noah Adams - Grand champion decorated cakes, candy, cookies and cupcakes.

Austin Anderson - Reserve champion cut flowers; grand champion vegetables.

Kaci Aanderson - First place ball award – soft spreads; grand champion jam, jellies, etc; reserve champion pickled foods; first place best tomato of 2018.

Levi Anderson - Reserve champion rabbit conformation.

Milli -Anderson - Grand champion cookies and donuts.

Abigail Beedle - Grand champion painting; grand champion cloth, yarn and string crafts.

Elliot Burt - Reserve champion painting; best of show garden and horticulture.

Brooklyn Campbell - Best of show art; grand champion floral; first place ball award - pickled; grand champion pick-led foods; best of show food preservation; grand champion dried fruits, veggies, leather and jerky.

Greyson Campbell -Best of show floriculture; grand champion cut flowers; re-serve champion dried fruits, veggies, leather and jerky.

Hunter Coffey -Grand champion squash, melons, pumpkins and gourds; first place veggies gems or giants.

Paityn Deardorf - Grand champion chicken conformation.

Andrew Everybodytalksabout - Grand champion youth display.

Kahaila Everybodytalksabout - Best of show educational exhibits.

Audrey Fleck - reserve champion painting other surfaces.

Tripp Gianukakis – Reserve champion sculptures and metal work.

Cody Hoffman – Reserve champion general crafts.

Charlie Hood – Grand champion youth dairy cattle conformation.

Weston Hood – Reserve champion youth beef conformation.

James Houston – Grand champion collections.

Gracelyn Knapp - Grand champion trash to treasure.

Brayden Lau - Reserve champion squash, melons, pumpkins and gourds.

Ellie Malone - Grand champion natural material crafts; grand champion quick breads and rolls; reserve champion jams, jellies, etc; grand champion digital photography; best of show recycle.

Kaelyn Malone - reserve champion collections; reserve champion holiday article; reserve champion natural material crafts; best of show food preparation.

Kalista Malone - Reserve champion drawing; grand champion general crafts; reserve champion cookies and donuts; reserve champion decorated cakes, candy, cookies and cupcakes; best of show photography.

Azalea Mendoza - Reserve champion dried herbs.

Kolt March - Reserve champion cloth, yarn and string crafts.

Lane Mooney - Grand champion picture story.

Ruth Mary Mooney - Grand champion painting other surfaces.

Aiden Officer - Reserve champion vegetables.

Micah Officer - Grand champion potted plants.

Ella Palmer - Grand champion pottery.

Milly Palmer – Reserve champion pottery; reserve champion digital photography.

Ross Sanders - Grand champion youth beef conformation; grand champion youth beef conformation; reserve champion pet and novelty goat conformation.

Ruger Stotts – grand champion holiday article; best Christmas article crafts; reserve champion trash to treasure.

Coby Waterfall – grand champion dried herbs.

Henry Zaker – Grand champion drawing; grand champion woodworking.

Zoey Zaker – Grand champion sculptures and metal work.

Open adult

Lisa Adams — Best of show floriculture; grand champion floral arrangement; grand champion potted plants; grand champion decorated cakes, candy, cookies and cupcakes; grand champion pies; first place decorated cupcakes - Wilton; first place baked apple award; grand champion trash to treasure.

Tristen Adolph — Reserve champion decorated cakes, candy, cookies and cupcakes; first place decorated cake award - Wilton.

Oly Anderson —Grand champion sculptures and metal work.

Penny Anderson — Reserve champion jams, jellies etc; grand champion hand spinning.

Megan Joe Beedle —Grand champion drawing.

Ken Boekenoogan —Reserve champion woodworking.

Barb Bradshaw — Grand champion hand knitted.

Dianne Bremner — Best dahlia of 2018; grand champion group quilts.

Nancy Burbank — Grand champion painting other surfaces; reserve champion painting other surfaces; grand champion vegetables.

Ben Butler — Reserve champion homemade wine.

Mike Campbell —Reserve champion cut flowers.

Ron Cole — Reserve champion computer generated arts.

Vickie Cooper — Reserve champion sewing.

Pat Crandall — Best of show recycle.

Judie Cribby — Grand champion pickled foods; reserve champion pickled foods; second place ball award - fruits; first place Ball Award - veggies; second place ball award - veggies.

Emilia Diaz — Grand champion hand weaving.

Hope Dreyer — Best of show farm crops and home products.

Rhonda Eich — Grand champion farm and home products; reserve champion floral arrangement; grand champion squash, melons, pumpkins and gourds; first place veggies gems or giants.

Dave Engstrom — Grand champion woodworking.

Marlene Gendron — Reserve champion canned meats, veggies, etc.

Coleen Hancox — Grand champion adult dog obedience - beginners; reserve champion adult dog obedience - be-ginners; grand champion adult dog obedience - pre-novice; grand champion adult dog agility.

Karlene Harding — Reserve champion fancy work; grand champion art quilts; grand champion large quilts.

Anthony Houston — grand champion native American advanced.

Karen Hufman — Reserve champion picture story.

Mari Hunter — Grand champion rugs.

Teresa Jenkins — Best of show food preservation.

Jeanne Jerred — Reserve champion native American advanced.

Sharon Knapton — Grand champion fresh herbs.

Jennifer Knutz — Grand champion dried herbs.

Wayne Konz — Grand champion metals, glass, ceramics crafts.

Cathy Korolek — Reserve champion wall hangings; reserve champion art quilt.

Arika Kurtz — Reserve champion farm and home products.

Amanda Ladue — Best of show needlework and sewing; grand champion crochet.

Amber Lau — Grand champion canned meats, veggies, etc; second place ball award -soft spreads; reserve champion squash, melons, pumpkins and gourds.

April lee — grand champion jams, jellies etc; first place Ball Award – soft spreads.

June Lehmer — Reserve champion yeast breads and rolls; second place Washington Wheat Growers award.

Toni Lembcke — Reserve champion digital photography.

Jeanne Lindsey —Grand champion roses; reserve champion potted plants; best rose of 2018.

Betty Lobre — Grand champion homemade wine.

Margo Locke — Reserve champion canned fruit; reserve champion dried fruits, veggies, leathers and jerky; first place ball award - fruits; first place ball award - pickles; grand champion fruits; reserve champion fruits.

Neal Martin — Reserve champion pies.

Beth Michael — Reserve champion cookies and donuts; reserve champion fresh herbs.

Aemi Miller — Reserve champion horse open halter.

Tom Murty — Best of show arts; grand champion painting.

Dawn Nelson — Best of show food preparation; first place red star award; first place Washington Wheat Growers award; best of show photography.

Jodie Owen — Best of show garden and horticulture; reserve champion chicken conformation; grand champion rabbit conformation.

Jennifer Peterson — Reserve champion drawing.

Sherry Peterson — Grand champion cut flowers.

Rae Salkeld — Grand champion wall hangings.

Beverly Scott — Grand champion canned fruit; reserve champion vegetables; best tomato of 2018; reserve champion afghans; reserve champion hand felted; reserve champion hand knitted; reserve champion hand spinning.

Steven Scott — Best of show crafts.

Shawna Shaw — Reserve champion crochet; grand champion sewing; grand champion hand felted.

Brenda Sikich — Best of show quilts; reserve champion large quilts; Ann Westlake creativity award.

Rachel Siracuse — Reserve champion quilted misc. articles.

Jill Starr — Grand champion afghans.

Christine Straker — Reserve champion hand weaving.

Angie Swift —Grand champion small quilts.

Brian Thomas —Reserve champion trash to treasure.

Georgia Thomas — Grand champion quilted misc. articles.

Leslie Tietsort — Reserve champion roses; grand champion dried fruits, veggies, leathers and jerky; reserve champion dried herbs; reserve champion small quilts.

Gregory Wilder — Grand champion computer generated arts; grand champion picture story; grand champion digital photography.

Deana Zakar — Reserve champion painting.

Margaret Zerbel — Grand champion fancy work.