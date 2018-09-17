Franz lifts ban on target shooting

OLYMPIA – The ban on target shooting was lifted Saturday, Sept. 15, on state Department of Natural Resources-managed lands.

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz lifted the ban two weeks earlier than anticipated.

“Thank you to our target shooters for your patience and for taking precautions to reduce wildfires this summer,” said Franz.

Weather conditions and work from firefighters led her to lift the ban.

“However, we have not seen the end of wildfires this year. We must continue to be cautious and do our part to prevent wildfires before they start,” Franz said.

Individual sites may have continued restrictions where fire risk remains high. All but five Washington counties remain in moderate to very high fire danger status, she said.

The statewide burn pile ban, industrial burning ban and ban on dispersed campfires remain in effect until further notice or until the Sept. 30 expiration date.

Burn bans also are in place in Okanogan County and several of its cities.

Recreational target shooters are reminded to be cautious and report any wildfires to 911 immediately, Franz said.