Homecoming planned at Pateros High School This year's theme is "We Got Game"

PATEROS – Homecoming is planned this week at Pateros High School.

Monday's dress up day is “Candy, Sweet Dreams-Pajama Days.”

Tuesday brings “Scrabble” as dress up theme, Wednesday is Cranium-Nerd day, and Thursday is Guess Who?-Masquerade day.



Friday's dress up day is Battle Ship – freshmen and sophomore to wear gold, and juniors and seniors to wear purple.

Some activities throughout the week will include blind musical chairs, hidden spirit stix, lip sync, obstacle course and Tug-O-War.

The homecoming royalty court include freshmen Seth Russell and Bella Arellano; sophomores Santana Ayala and Anna Williams; juniors Ramiro Ambriz and Debora Gutierrez; and seniors Omar Mota and Gabby Talavera.

Mr. Football will be Andres Gonzalez and Miss Volleyball is Ashlyn Gonzalez.

The class that has accumulated the most points during the week will have their representatives as the king and queen during half time of the homecoming football game.

The game, against Odessa, will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 21.