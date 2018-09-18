Pioneers chow down on Maroons, 52-7

OMAK – The Omak Pioneers devoured the Fulton Maroons from Vernon, B.C., 52-7, in a non-league game Friday.

“I was really happy with the way our team played,” said Omak coach Nick Sackman, whose team improved to 3-0. “They came out with great enthusiasm and took care of business early on both sides of the ball.”

The Pioneers went up 15-0 in the first quarter on Tanner Hall (7-159) runs of 19 and 34 yards.

Dillon Carlton was 1-2 on extra-point kicks.

Squeezed between scores was a two-point safety.

Hall scored on the Maroons first with a 31-yard pass from Kanen Ables (6-14, 156) followed by a 60-yard run.

Ables (6-31) closed the first half scoring on a 12-yard run and Omak up 36-0.

“Offensively, we were able to make some very explosive plays in the first half with Tanner Hall scoring four touchdowns,” coach Sackman said. “A lot of credit goes to the offensive line and our receivers getting down field blocks to help spring him on big runs and catches.”

Omak scored the rest of its points in the third period.

Lonnie Cawston hit paydirt on a 50-yard pass from Ables and Anthony Rankin-Smith (11-65) scored on a seven-yard run.

Carlton was six of seven on extra-point kicks.

The Pioneers finished with their second safety of the game.

Fulton scored in the fourth quarter.

Other Omak receivers included Aaron Black (1-27) and Tanner Sackman (2-35).

Rushers included Donny Abrahamson (2-8) and Willy Abrahamson (3-20).

“We racked up a total of 430 yards of offense (156 passing and 274 rushing),” coach Sackman said. “Defensively, we looked great. Our front four controlled the game from the very start and caused two safeties during the game.

“Navarro Nanpuya was quick off the ball and unblockable most of the night. Overall, we only gave up 75 yards of total offense on 51 plays all night. We are looking good through three games, but we will continue to grow and improve each week.”

Okanogan 48, Tonasket 0

TONASKET – Okanogan’s ground game chewed up Tonasket, 48-0, in a non-league game Friday.

Okanogan finished with 489 yards of offense (368 on the ground) to a loss of nine yards for Tonasket.

“I thought we played fast and aggressive,” Okanogan coach Erick Judd said. “We had a great team effort.”

The Bulldogs led 42-0 at halftime with Kaeden Daling scoring on his only touches on runs of 14 and four yards, Josue Ramos (7-53) scoring on runs of three yards and one yard, Justin Watts on a 92-yard run and Martin Grooms (7-48) on a one-yard dive.

Ramos was 6-for-6 on extra-point kicks.

Okanogan scored on a one-yard run by McKade Peterson (2-7) with 4:53 left in the game.

An extra-point kick by Rajay Britton was blocked.

Other Bulldog runners included Kolbe Tverberg (4-72), Julian Cates (1-40), Blake Richter (3-19), Bo Silverthorn (2-15) and Parker Jones (2-8).

Payton Judd was 4-5 passing for 72 yards and an interception. Silverthorn was 4-4 for 49 yards.

Receivers included Picard (3-56), Levi Veenhuizen (2-47), Logan Bird (2-15) and Jones (1-3).

Dalton Swayze led Okanogan with five solo and two assisted tackles, a half sack and 3.5 tackles for losses.

Bird had the other half of the sack to go with three solo and two assisted tackles.

Ramos had 2.5 tackles for losses and Veenhuizen two tackles for losses. Mathew Zesiger and Tverberg each had a tackle for a loss.

“Okanogan is an excellent football team,” Tonasket coach Jay Hawkins said. “They have great team speed and are well-coached.”

The Tigers’ quarterback Hunter Thomas was 1-8 passing for 10 yards, that coming to Julio Alatorre.

Rushers included Alatorre (6-26), Ryden Zabreznik (12-7), Hunter Thomas (5-4) and Alexis Garcia (1-2).

The defense included Alatorre (6 solo tackles, interception) and Riley Haug (5 solo, 1 assisted tackle).

Cody Clark (2,3) and Carson Sasse (1,3) had a half sack.

“We played with great effort,” Hawkins said. “We showed mental toughness from start to finish. I believe we got better on Friday night. We are striving to get consistency.”

Brewster 48, Mabton 8

BREWSTER – Brewster (2-1) picked up its first win of the season in a big way, 48-8, over Mabton on Friday.

“That was a big win to get us heading in the right direction,” said Brewster coach Jake Johanson of the non-league victory “We were able to get everybody in the game and get the ball into a lot of different players’ hands.”

Mason Kelly was 4-7 for 67 yards for two scores and an interception. Gio Nila was 2-2 for 48 yards and a score.

“Mason Kelly played a great game at QB for us and really did some good things with the ball,” Johanson said.

Brewster stayed mainly on the ground, led by Ernie Nanamkin (12-127, 2TD).

Joe Taylor led with three touchdowns – 3-31 receiving for 2TD and 9-77 for a TD. He also ran for a two-point conversion.

Gio Nila caught a pass for 36 yards and ran nine times for 80 yards and a touchdown.

“Joe Taylor and Ernie Nanamkin had great performances,” said Johanson, “Gio Nila ran the ball tough all night.

Adaih Najera caught two passes for 48 yards and a touchdown. He was 3-24 rushing.

Other rushers included Jorge Ramirez (5-20), Jeff Sonneman (4-17) and Zane Madden (3-24).

Miguel Chacon was 4-5 on extra points.

“Our defense was great all night and only gave up one TD set up by a long kickoff return,” Johanson said. “Then we had a safety on offense that gave them two more.

“Zane Madden had his best game of the season totaling five tackles, an interception and two batted passes.

“Adaih Najera had a great game as well. He had an interception, fumble recovery and a receiving TD.

“I am really proud of how our team overcame some early obstacles such as fumbled snap and early penalties to clean it up and finish strong. We are excited to start league play next week at Tonasket.”

Oroville 45, Soap Lake 14

SOAP LAKE – Oroville dominated Soap Lake, 45-14, in a league game Friday.

The Hornets finished with 451 yards (335 on the ground) to 189 for the Eagles (165 rushing).

The game stayed close the first half with Oroville leading 19-7 after Anthony Jamison (4-8-116, TD, INT) passed 32 yards to Seth Baugher (2-83) and Colby Guzman (23-210) running five- and one-yards for scores.

An extra-point kick and a two-point conversion failed.

“Anthony Jamison played solid on offense,” Oroville coach Brad Scott said. “He has a way of side-stepping guys just a little and buying extra time to complete key passes.”

Oroville led 31-14 after three quarters after touchdowns by Jerry Milholland (8-44) on a three-yard run and Baugher (7-89) on a 15-yard run.

The Hornets closed out the game scoring on a five-yard run by Milholland and a two-yard run by Salumiel Castejon (3-11).

Milholland also caught two passes for 33 yards.

Coach Scott said his staff was worried heading into the matchup because of a poor week of practice and the Hornets having lost to the Eagles in a close game last year.

“We were really concerned about the boys having their game face on,” Scott said. “Things that we have done forever didn’t mesh right. Their heads were somewhere else. When we got on the bus I hoped they had it pulled together. In the locker room (Michael) Juarez came up to me and said, ‘Don’t worry coach we got this.’ He was right!”

Defensive leaders included Baugher (7.5 tackles with six solo, sack, tackle for loss), Milholland (7 tackles with five solo, 2.5 for losses) and Jamison (five solo tackles).

Jaxon Rise had an interception and recovered a fumble to set up another score.

Omak is at Oroville this Friday.

Lake Roosevelt 46, Liberty Bell 0

COULEE DAM – Liberty Bell suffered not only a shutout to Lake Roosevelt, 46-0, but lost a key player in Brayden White on Friday night.

White, the team’s halfback and free safety, suffered a season-ending broken collarbone.

“Unfortunately, there is little good to report other than the Liberty Bell High School players were a class act and gave it their all,” Liberty Bell coach Bob Bucsko said. “This (White injury) will be a great loss as he was a true asset to our team.”

He also did kickoff returns.

The Raiders led 14-0 after one quarter, 27-0 at the half and 40-0 after three quarters.

“It became very apparent that the opposing coach was having no mercy on the Liberty Bell football players,” Bucsko said. “I am so proud of these kids. They never gave up even when it was obvious they were out matched.”

Pateros 70, Yakama Nation 24

PATEROS – The Pateros High School football team picked up its second win and first league victory of the season in a big way – 70-24 – over Yakama Nation of Toppenish on Friday.

The Billygoats led 28-12 after the first quarter with quarterback Jeremey Piechalski (10-13-174, 6 TD, INT) passing for four scores.

Scoring were Erich Espino for 30 yards, Kobe Thrixton (2-7) for seven yards and Ivan Ceniceros (5-110) for 10- and 35-yards.

The Eagles returned a kickoff 50-yards and ran for 10 yards for scores.

Yakama Nation had no answer to Pateros’ offense in the second quarter.

Piechalski scored on a one-yard run before throwing a 50-yard touchdown to Andrew Gonzalez (3-66) and Thrixton (17-106) running 16 yards to paydirt.

Piechalski threw a 22-yard touchdown to Ceniceros before he returned an interception for a pick six.

Espino (2-4-43, TD) threw a halfback pass to Ceniceros for a 31-yard touchdown.

Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.

Others for Pateros include rushers Espino (2-2) and Gonzalez (5-29) and receiver Lucas Miller (1-12).

Pateros coach Marcus Stennes said Thrixton’s rushing opened up the passing game for Piechalski.

“We now focus on the Odessa Tigers (3-0) on Friday for another league game,” said Stennis. “This will be a good challenge for us to see where we sit against one of the top teams in the league.”

Bridgeport 69, Wellpinit 48

WELLPINIT – Bridgeport improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in league with a convincing 69-48 8-man football victory Friday.

“A nice win for us against a very good team who put up over 120 points in their first two games,” Bridgeport coach Pat McFadden said. “It was a solid team effort of relatively mistake-free football.”

Gilbert Padilla led the way four touchdowns on 133-yards of rushing. He also returned an interception for a score.

Leo Sanchez rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns while JJ Flores rushed for 116 yards and a score.

“Senior center John Hernandez had one scramble for 12 yards and a touchdown as well as two tackles for loss and one sack,” McFadden said.

Diego Martinez was 7-9 on extra-point kicks. Two of his kickoffs went for touchbacks. He scored on a dive play at fullback.

“Senior captain Edgar Meza was instrumental at quarterback in distributing the ball and running our offense all evening,” McFadden said.

The coach praised the line play of Robert Polvos, Alexis Herrera, Thrasher Garcia and Christian Hernandez.

“Seniors Juan Garcia and Skeleton Garcia and frosh Jose Beltran all gave us good minutes off the bench,” McFadden said.

On defense, Julio Sanchez led with eight tackles at linebacker while being a force on the offensive line, the coach said.

“I don’t think Bridgeport has put up 69 points in over a decade.,” McFadden said. “We now have more wins this season than in all of the past five years combined. I am very proud of the progress they’ve made.”

Tekoa-Rosalia 50, Republic 8

TEKOA - Tekoa-Rosalia broke open a close game after the first quarter and handed Republic its first loss of the season, 50-8, in eight-man football Friday.

The game was tied at eight-all in the first quarter after Republic’s Daniel Phillips (15-58) scored on a 20-yard run. Phillips passed for a two-point conversion.

Tekoa-Rosalia scored six times the rest of the way.

The Tigers lost three of five fumbles.

Phillips was 1-5 passing.

Other rushers included Joe Ko0epke (10-28), David Jensen (1-1) and Tristan Guilliot (3-3).

Leading on defense were Kevin Maggie (four solo, four assisted tackles), Phillips (3,3), Koepke (3,2), Jensen (1,1,fumble recovery) and Christ Tonasket (2,3, interception).

ACH 64, Entiat 14

COULEE CITY – Defending state 1B champion Almira/Coulee-Hartline picked up its third win of the season, 64-14, over Entiat on Saturday.

“Our kids played great for the most part,” ACH coach Brandon Walsh said. “We got out to a slow start when we gave up a safety on our first offensive possession due to some poor execution. Our defense really got us going with a goal line stand on Entiat’s first possession.”

The Warriors, which extended its win streak to eight straight since last season, led 52-2 at the half.

Hayden Loomis scored on passes of 65 and 36 yards from quarterback Maguire Isaak (7-9, 208, 4TD).

Loomis also returned an interception 41 yards for a pick six.

Gage Burchill caught touchdown passes of 46- and 39-yards. He also returned a fumble 60 yards for six.

Maguire Isaak ran four yards for a score.

Grady Murray caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Dane Isaak (2-2, 25, TD) in the third quarter.

Dane Isaak closed out the scoring on a 69-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Entiat (2-1 overall, 0-1 league) scored on Colby Crutcher runs of five- and 38-yards. Two point plays after each score failed.

“We forced seven turnovers in the game, which made a huge difference for us,” coach Walsh said. “It was a good win for us to get our league schedule started.”

ACH is striving to win its third state 1B crown in four years.