Salmon Creek Road closed near Okanogan

OKANOGAN - Salmon Creek Road is closed from Glover Lane one-quarter mile toward Okanogan for emergency bridge repairs.

Okanogan County Public Works is repairing damage to bridge footings.

Motorists are advised to use Glover Lane, Danker Cutoff Road or Spring Coulee Road as a detour.

Routine maintenance work identified undermining of a bridge footing that makes the bridge unsafe for vehicular traffic, sad an alert from Okanogan County Emergency Management. Emergency repair work is being planned and will be implemented next week.

"We will evaluate the load-carrying capacity of the structure as the repairs are performed," said the alert. "We plan to reopen the bridge to light traffic within two weeks."