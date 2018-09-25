Brewster homecoming set this week

BREWSTER – The Brewster Bears will celebrate homecoming this week, culminating to the Friday night football game against Liberty Bell.

Dress up days are planned with today being color wars, tomorrow super hero day and Friday red and white.

Other activities this week include capture the flag at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Turkish football tomorrow and an assembly from 1:30-2:50 p.m. Friday.

Royalty will be crowned at halftime during Friday night’s game.

A homecoming dance for high school students will be from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday.