CENTER STAGE: Plenty of music on tap this month Benefit for local musician planned

I just love fall time in Okanogan Valley. The mornings are getting colder and the leaves are slowly beginning to change colors.

Around the house, the lawn is needing less watering and mowing, and your garden is nearing the end of its season – although it didn’t produce all that much this year.

Last Saturday I performed music with Lota Duarte in Coulee Dam. Boy, it sure was a pretty drive over Disautel Pass.

It won’t be too long before there’s snow on it. In fact, I read somewhere that snow - albeit a small amount - has already fallen over Sherman Pass. It won’t be too long until we’re all shoveling, chipping and digging out of it.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there is a 70 percent chance for El Niño conditions to develop this winter. Below average to equal ammounts of percipition is expected for the region, alough forecaster can be wrong some times.

But along with the change in weather comes several exciting entertainment treats this fall.

A fundraiser for Russell Truex and Michelle Caru is planned Saturday on Queen Street (between the Dawg House and Rawson’s) in Okanogan.

Truex is a local musician who lost his home to fire in July.

Music begins at 1 p.m. and continues until 10 p.m. Performers include The Youngsters, Casey Martin, Potter’s Lighthouse, Randy Battle Bluz Band, Source of Force, Whiskey Mountain Road Show, Lota’s Raveling Toad Show, Bent Intent, Devin Best and Slow Children at Play.

Pumpkin carving, food and a play area for children is planned, according to Tanner Niels.

“This is going to be a great time that you will not want to miss,” Niels said.

If you’re in northern Okanogan County, Saturday brings Rockin’ Robin and Angela Marie to the Hideaway Grill, 2002 Main St., Oroville. The music begins at 9 p.m.

There’s plenty of action in Conconully this weekend, too.

Saturday brings the return of the chamber of commerce’s annual Stew and Brew to the Cononully Community Hall, 219 North Main St.

The event runs from 1-3 p.m., and includes soups and local beer and wine tastings. Admission is charged.

A huge congratulations is due to Republic blues musician Steven Cole for recently receiving the Washington Blues Society’s “Blue to the Bone” Award

“Thank you so much to Tonty Frederickson and the rest of the Washington Blues Society,” Cole wrote on Facebook. “I am beyond honored.”

Cole is known for his work with the local band Los Rusteros.

On a final note: Don’t forget to mark your calendars for Cirque Zuma Zuma at the Omak Performing Arts Center at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21.

The group of African acrobats, drummers, tumblers and dancers is best known for being a finalist on NBC TV’s “America’s Got Talent.”

Brock Hires is managing editor for The Chronicle. He can be reached at 509-826-1110 or via email at bhires@omakchronicle.com.