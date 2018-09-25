Chronicle logo

Cross country: McCabe runs fastest 1B/2B time in state this year

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, September 25, 2018

﻿

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Steven Zandell of Omak (left) and Korbin Forsman of Republic compete in the boys' varsity race Sept. 18 at the Okanogan Valley Golf Club.

MEDICAL LAKE — Novie McCabe of Liberty Bell finished third at the Nike-Battle for the 509 on Sept. 22 at Fairways Golf Course....

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS